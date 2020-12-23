UrduPoint.com
Stocks Mostly Climb, Dollar Drops After Trump Stimulus Attack

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Stocks mostly climb, dollar drops after Trump stimulus attack

Stock markets mostly rose and the dollar fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump called a key US stimulus package "a disgrace" and told lawmakers to amend it

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Stock markets mostly rose and the Dollar fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump called a key US stimulus package "a disgrace" and told lawmakers to amend it.

Elsewhere the pound won back ground on post-Brexit trade deal hopes.

Oil prices edged higher after big losses this week as coronavirus cases surged across the planet and a new strain was reported in the UK.

That forced governments to impose tight restrictions and lockdowns to contain the disease over the festive period.

