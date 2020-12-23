Stocks Mostly Climb, Dollar Drops After Trump Stimulus Attack
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:24 PM
Stock markets mostly rose and the dollar fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump called a key US stimulus package "a disgrace" and told lawmakers to amend it
Elsewhere the pound won back ground on post-Brexit trade deal hopes.
Oil prices edged higher after big losses this week as coronavirus cases surged across the planet and a new strain was reported in the UK.
That forced governments to impose tight restrictions and lockdowns to contain the disease over the festive period.