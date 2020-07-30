UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Mostly Down As Dovish Fed Pledge Is Trumped By Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:49 PM

Stocks mostly down as dovish Fed pledge is trumped by virus fears

Equities mostly fell Thursday as fears a fresh wave of virus infections could push the global recovery off track erased early gains fuelled by a Federal Reserve pledge to provide as much support as necessary to the US economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Equities mostly fell Thursday as fears a fresh wave of virus infections could push the global recovery off track erased early gains fuelled by a Federal Reserve pledge to provide as much support as necessary to the US economy.

While the central bank did not unveil any new measures and broadly met expectations, analysts said it instilled some much-needed confidence that the Fed had their back.

Bank boss Jerome Powell said the Fed had noted the spike in new US cases was denting economic activity and warned the downturn was "the most severe of our lifetimes", while adding recovery depended on staunching the virus so Americans could go out and spend again.

The policy board repeated its intention to hold rates near zero "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals".

Observers said focus now turns to the next policy meeting in September, which could see more measures unveiled.

Wall Street's three main indexes saw healthy gains which were followed by Asia in the morning, but the advance fizzled as the day wore on.

Hong Kong ended down 0.7 percent, Tokyo 0.3 percent and Shanghai 0.2 percent, while Singapore shed more than two percent -- owing to a sharp drop in banks after the country's regulator called on them to cap dividend payments.

London dropped 0.8 percent in the morning and Paris 0.5 percent, while Frankfurt sank more than one percent after data showed Germany's economy shrank a record 10.1 percent in the second quarter.

Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok were also down, but there were gains in Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington.

- Washington struggles - "It wasn't exactly the most riveting (policy meeting) of recent times after the Fed let the cat out of the bag late Tuesday pledging to extend its emergency programmes," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

But the meeting "still managed to dot I's and cross the T's and out-dove even the market's most dovish expectations", he added.

But, while traders have a mountain of cash from governments and central banks around the world backing them up, the disease continues to dominate as the US death toll topped 150,000 and Australia's state of Victoria noted a record number of new infections.

The grim readings highlight the overriding need for a vaccine.

There is also worry Powell's calls for more government aid to help the economy might not be heeded by US lawmakers, who remain poles apart as they try to hammer out a new stimulus.

Republicans are divided over their own $1 trillion proposal, while Democrats -- whose plan is three times bigger -- have resisted moves for a piecemeal package suggested by President Donald Trump.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the two sides were "nowhere close to a deal".

The prospect of US interest rates being kept at zero for an extended amount of time put further pressure on the dollar. It hit a two-year low against the euro, but managed to claw back slightly in Asian business.

Analysts, however, say it could face further selling later in the day if US economic growth comes in worse than the 35 percent contraction forecast for the second quarter. The weaker greenback could push gold to test the $2,000 mark.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 22,339.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 24,710.59 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,286.82 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 6,081.40 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1762 from $1.1794 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 105.04 yen from 104.93 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2985 from $1.2993 Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.57 pence from 90.76 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $40.85 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $43.41 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,539.57 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Australia Business Dollar Washington Trump Bank Germany Victoria Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Powell Price Euro Turkish Lira September Democrats Gold Market From Government Asia Employment

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

13 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

22 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

36 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

36 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.