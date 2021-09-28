Stocks mostly drop, oil jumps above $80

London, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Stock markets mostly dropped Tuesday as traders tracked a strengthening Dollar, high oil prices, political impasse in Germany and US debt concerns.

Brent crude oil jumped above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about tight supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.

Europe's biggest economy Germany was meanwhile headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling following weekend elections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have insisted on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.

Elsewhere, fears over the possible collapse of troubled Chinese developer Evergrande have abated for now, though the crisis is being closely followed.

Analysts said concerns that an energy crunch in China could hit growth in the world's number two economy were adding to the downbeat mood, with Goldman Sachs lowering its outlook for this year.

"While each country appears to be struggling with their own mix of issues, the ongoing squeeze on energy supply has helped drive fuels sharply higher across the board," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"While many investors have spent their time diversifying towards green energy and away from fossil fuels, we are instead seeing that lack of production and persistent demand drive up the likes of crude, coal, and gasoline in recent weeks." Adding to the sense of unease among investors is the drawn-out debt limit saga in Washington, where Republicans have blocked a Democrat move to raise the US borrowing limit, meaning the government will likely run out of cash at the end of the week.

But more worryingly, the country could default on its debt obligations next month, which most observers say would spark a massive financial crisis, with Republicans saying they will refuse to pay for Democrats' spending plans.

Several top officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed chief Jerome Powell have urged politicians to step back from the brink and lift the limit.

The brewing crisis comes as Democrats fight to pass President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending bills, with party infighting fuelling concerns that the president's agenda could end up dead in the water.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,028.47 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.2 percent at 15,385.05 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.7 percent at 6,535.32 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.8 percent at 4,092.38 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 30,183.96 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 24,500.39 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,602.22 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 34,869.37 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1679 from $1.1700 at 2050 GMT on Monday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3619 from $1.3704 Euro/pound: UP at 85.78 pence from 85.35 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 111.21 Yen from 110.01 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $79.43 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $76.28 per barrel