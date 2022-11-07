UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mostly Rise, Dollar Dips Before US Midterms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Stocks mostly rise, dollar dips before US midterms

Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while dollar dipped against key rivals ahead of this week's US midterm elections

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while Dollar dipped against key rivals ahead of this week's US midterm elections.

Even China dousing speculation of a relaxation of its strict Covid policies failed to crush positive sentiment in the markets.

Wall Street stocks pushed higher the day before most US voters go to the polls, although early voting was underway in many states.

US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress. The outcome will decide whether US President Joe Biden, who was swept to power two years ago in one of the most fraught elections Washington has witnessed, will be able to get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to frustrate his agenda.

"A divided government can be good for the market," noted Neil Wilson, analyst at Markets.com.

"A Republican clean sweep would likely take key Democrat legislation off the table -- mainly positive for markets -- whilst in the unlikely event that the Democrats retain both houses it could see them push on with fiscal stimulus, mainly negative since it might be inflationary." The positive sentiment carried over from last week.

On Friday, Wall Street equities ended a volatile session higher after US jobs data showed hiring remained resilient and wages continued to rise, though at a slower pace.

That raised hopes of a soft landing for the world's biggest economy despite aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve aimed at taming inflation.

"The bullish reversal in the markets suggests investors are perhaps happy to see signs that the US economy is holding its own rather well in terms of employment," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and forex.com.

Craig Erlam at the OANDA online trading platform said the US inflation report on Thursday will be the next major data point that investors will be looking at, but there will also be another one before the next Fed meeting.

"You have to think we need two good readings for the Fed to scale back its expectations and give markets the festive cheer they so clearly want," said Erlam.

"Until then, more choppy and confused trade may be what we get," he added.

Investors have been hoping that any signs that the US economy or inflation is slowing would prompt the Fed to scale back its interest rate hikes, but Fed chief Jerome Powell has indicated policymakers won't let up until inflation comes down, even at the cost of a recession.

Global markets and oil prices were also buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.

But on Saturday, the Chinese government said it would "unswervingly" stick to the current plan involving harsh lockdowns and strict quarantine and testing regimens for even the smallest clusters of cases.

Despite the official stance, "there are still hopes in the market" that Beijing may relax Covid-19 curbs in the coming months, Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Wholesale Banking, told AFP.

"Traders believe that the Chinese government cannot permanently hold these existing Covid measures, and therefore the only direction is... looser Covid measures," she said.

Ongoing large-scale events, such as the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, are also seen by investors as "a kind of water-testing" by Beijing, to see if cases and deaths rise significantly, Pang added.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bounded 2.7 percent higher.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 32,635.22 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,708.80 London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,299.99 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 13,533.52 (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 6,416.61 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 percent at 27,527.64 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.9 percent at 16,595.91 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,077.82 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $0.9999 from $0.9964 Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1467 from $1.1309 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.37 from 147.44 Yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.21 pence from 87.80 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $93.59 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $99.30 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import Dollar China Washington Oil London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York Euro May Democrats Congress Stocks Market Event From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Opposition Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada' ..

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada's Institutions, Elections - Tr ..

30 seconds ago
 PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pa ..

PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pakistan for investment: Mian Ja ..

31 seconds ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

33 seconds ago
 Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Informa ..

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria - Envoy to UN

35 seconds ago
 Imran trying to create political instability throu ..

Imran trying to create political instability through lawlessness: Asad Mahmood

4 minutes ago
 At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in ..

At least 15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.