Stocks Mostly Rise, Dollar Up With Focus On China, US

November 14, 2022

Stocks mostly rise, dollar up with focus on China, US

Stock markets mostly rose Monday after last week's global surge, helped by China's loosening of Covid rules and plans to help its property sector

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Stock markets mostly rose Monday after last week's global surge, helped by China's loosening of Covid rules and plans to help its property sector.

The Dollar advanced against major rivals as traders urged caution over expectations that the Federal Reserve would pull back from massive US interest hikes as inflation cools in the world's biggest economy.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meanwhile voiced hope Monday that the United States and China can manage growing differences and avoid conflict as they met for the first time in more than three years.

"The burst of euphoria which erupted... at the end of last week is ebbing away after fresh warnings that the fight against inflation is still a hard slog yet to be won," noted Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Sentiment won a lift from China, which is relaxing some of its strict Covid-19 restrictions that have hammered growth in the world's second largest economy.

