Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Global stock markets mostly climbed on Friday, edging up over a week in which the threat of inflation has weighed on investor confidence.

US major benchmarks all gained in early trading in New York, paring their losses for the week and taking their cue from Europe, where the FTSE was notable in bucking the bullish Friday feeling.

The euro dropped to a 15-month low versus the Dollar before steadying, with the US Currency benefitting from expectations the under-scrutiny Federal Reserve will begin a series of rate rises to stamp out surging inflation in the world's biggest economy.

"Inflation is running super-hot," said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, pointing to multi-decade highs in the US, Japan and China.

Friday saw yet more evidence with German wholesale prices jumping 15.2 percent year-on-year in October, the fastest clip since March 1974 and an acceleration from the previous two months, he said.

"Yet investors don't seem that bothered," Wilson said. "Ultimately, the market remains fairly comfortable with fundamentals" and with central banks keeping rates -- and with them, bond yields -- artificially low, "equities remain the only game in town".

While inflation headwinds are clearly spooking some, persistently low interest rates are leaving yield-hungry investors with few options other than to keep their faith in stocks -- a scenario analysts dub TINA -- there is no alternative.

"Equities can't continue to hold firm against this backdrop but in a TINA world, stranger things have happened," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, pointing to surging gold prices and the strengthening dollar.

Markets are looking to see if the global inflation spurt will ease as supply chain disruptions and wage hikes normalise and businesses recover from their pandemic hit.

Toyota Motor is making up for lost production from supply shortages as Japanese factories return to full capacity for the first time in seven months, according to media reports, while Lufthansa announced an early payback of its bailout from the German government as demand rebounds.

A better-than-expected earnings season -- which came despite the jump in prices -- has given confidence that the economic recovery remains on track.

"Inflation could remain elevated in the coming months, and each inflation release that comes in above expectations has the potential to cause volatility in rate and equity markets, but we still don't expect inflation to derail the equity rally," said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

- Company shake-ups - Elsewhere on Friday, two of the world's biggest companies announced major restructuring plans.

New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson said it would split into two listed companies, one focused on its pharmaceutical operations and the other on consumer goods.

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said it would split into three following a campaign by investors to boost the firm's shares.

The board approved a plan to spin two companies off from the rest of Toshiba's operations within two years -- one focused on infrastructure and the second on devices -- with both eventually being listed.

- Key figures around 1500 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,360 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.01 percent at 16,081.96 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,084.05 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,365.75 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 29,609.97 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 25,327.97 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,539.10 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 35,982.97 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1437 from $1.1449 at 2115 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3388 from $1.3365 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.98 Yen from 114.08 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.43 pence from 85.66 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $82.23 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $80.73 per barrel