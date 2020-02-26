Stocks, oil prices slide as virus sweeps globe

Stock markets and oil prices slid again Wednesday, as major companies began to count the financial cost of the spreading coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Stock markets and oil prices slid again Wednesday, as major companies began to count the financial cost of the spreading coronavirus.

Heavy selling followed another rout Tuesday on Wall Street where all three main indices lost around three percent after officials said COVID-19 would likely take hold in the United States.

With cases being reported in more countries -- and lockdowns in nations including Austria, Italy and Spain -- traders are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy.

"Markets continue to retreat as the coronavirus dominates headlines," said IG trading group analyst Chris Beauchamp.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped below 7,000 points, erasing all gains won over the past year, while oil prices slid to the lowest levels in more than a year.

British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Wednesdaysaid the coronavirus would slash its annual sales by up to �325 million ($422 million, 388 million Euros).