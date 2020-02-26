UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks, Oil Prices Slide As Virus Sweeps Globe

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Stocks, oil prices slide as virus sweeps globe

Stock markets and oil prices slid again Wednesday, as major companies began to count the financial cost of the spreading coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Stock markets and oil prices slid again Wednesday, as major companies began to count the financial cost of the spreading coronavirus.

Heavy selling followed another rout Tuesday on Wall Street where all three main indices lost around three percent after officials said COVID-19 would likely take hold in the United States.

With cases being reported in more countries -- and lockdowns in nations including Austria, Italy and Spain -- traders are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy.

"Markets continue to retreat as the coronavirus dominates headlines," said IG trading group analyst Chris Beauchamp.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped below 7,000 points, erasing all gains won over the past year, while oil prices slid to the lowest levels in more than a year.

British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Wednesdaysaid the coronavirus would slash its annual sales by up to �325 million ($422 million, 388 million Euros).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Austria Spain Italy United States Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 off to stupendous start on digital pl ..

3 minutes ago

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

13 minutes ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

16 minutes ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

22 minutes ago

2nd Int'l Public health conference deliberates on ..

5 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.