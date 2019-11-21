UrduPoint.com
Stocks Plunges By 936 Points, Close At 37,101 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Stocks plunges by 936 points, close at 37,101 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37,101 points with decline of 936.37 points (2.52%) compared to the closing of 38,037 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37,101 points with decline of 936.37 points (2.52%) compared to the closing of 38,037 the previous day.

A total of 146,540,190 shares were traded compared to the trade of 186,502,740 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.

6 billion compared to Rs 9.5 billion during last trading day.

Total 362 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 67 recorded gain and 284 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were KEL with a volume of 12,131,500 shares and price per share of Rs 4.00, PAEL with a volume of 10,324,000 and price per share of Rs 22.39 and TRG with a volume of 9,512,000 and price per share of Rs 21.85.

