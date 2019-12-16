UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Rallies 728 Points To Close At 41,699

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Stocks rallies 728 points to close at 41,699

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued its bullish trend on Monday as KSE 100 Index rallied to 41,699 points as compared to 40,916 points on previous working day with positive change of 728 points (1.75%).

A total of 222,325,260 shares were traded compared to the trade 140,344,890 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.3 billion compared to Rs 9.

7 billion during last trading day.

Total 377 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 255 recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 53,275,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.66, UNITY with a volume of 31,387,500 and price per share of Rs 15.81, and SSGC with a volume of 16,065,000 and price per share of Rs 24.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

12 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

15 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

21 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

30 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

30 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.