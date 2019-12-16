Stocks rallies 728 points to close at 41,699

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued its bullish trend on Monday as KSE 100 Index rallied to 41,699 points as compared to 40,916 points on previous working day with positive change of 728 points (1.75%).

A total of 222,325,260 shares were traded compared to the trade 140,344,890 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.3 billion compared to Rs 9.

7 billion during last trading day.

Total 377 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 255 recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 53,275,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.66, UNITY with a volume of 31,387,500 and price per share of Rs 15.81, and SSGC with a volume of 16,065,000 and price per share of Rs 24.36.