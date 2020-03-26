UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Rally Advances On German, US Stimulus Plans

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:47 AM

Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Stock markets rallied worldwide Wednesday as the US Congress prepared to approve an incredible stimulus package to help the world's biggest economy withstand the COVID-19 pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Stock markets rallied worldwide Wednesday as the US Congress prepared to approve an incredible stimulus package to help the world's biggest economy withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.

German lawmakers were not idle either, as they laid to rest a decade-long constitutional commitment to balance the budget to fight the virus.

In New York, the Dow Jones index was up by 5.5 percent in afternoon trading, while London and Paris closed with gains of 4.5 percent.

Frankfurt was the outlier, though it too had added 1.8 percent by the end of the day as Berlin unveiled previously inconceivable measures worth almost 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) to help Europe's biggest economy weather the storm.

"The Berlin administration will suspend their debt brake to combat the COVID-19 crisis - the move shows us the German government means business," remarked David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

The dollar was mixed against other major currencies, while oil prices rose in late European trading.

"A bit of a funny old session but the positive sentiment is holding and we saw a very strong finish for the European session, cementing yesterday's bullish rally in fine fashion," commented Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at trading group Markets.com.

He noted the more muted gains in Frankfurt, and wondered: "Maybe they are having to deal with the emotional trauma of the death of the German balanced budget.

"The 'Schwarze Null' ist kaput," Wilson concluded in reference to Germany's cherished "Black Zero" policy of maintaining balanced books.

- Upbeat after weeks of losses - After European markets closed, Moody's Investors Services estimated that overall economic activity of the G20 group of industrialised countries would contract by 0.5 percent this year.

But even as COVID-19 continues to spread, traders were nonetheless pretty upbeat after weeks of huge losses.

They were especially encouraged by what was happening in Washington, where congressional leaders came up with an emergency bill worth as much as $2 trillion -- around 10 percent of US gross domestic product.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate as soon as Wednesday, but it was unclear whether the House of Representatives would approve it unanimously, potentially delaying enactment.

The measure would put cash directly into the hands of Americans, provide grants to small businesses and hundreds of billions of dollars in loans for corporations including embattled airlines, and expand unemployment benefits.

The prospect of such massive spending, combined with a Federal Reserve pledge to essentially print as much cash is needed, sent Wall Street into overdrive on Tuesday, with the Dow seeing its biggest rise since 1933.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo stock market added eight percent, with Japanese investors also relieved that the 2020 Olympics had been postponed rather than cancelled.

Unprecedented fiscal and central bank decisions are part of a pedal-to-the-metal reaction to a sudden financial shock caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has locked down many countries and stunned the global economy.

Crude oil prices -- which have been hammered by the outbreak's impact on demand as well as by a supply tussle between Saudi Arabia and Russia -- were back in the black.

- Key figures around 1700 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 4.5 percent at 5,688.20 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.8 percent at 9,874.26 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 4.5 percent at 4,432.30 (close) Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 1.7 percent at 17,243.68 (close) Madrid - IBEX 35: UP 3.4 percent at 6,942.40 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 3.1 percent at 2,800.14 New York - Dow: UP 5.5 percent at 21,853.62 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 8.0 percent at 19,546.63 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 3.8 percent at 23,527.19 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.2 percent at 2,781.51 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $27.28 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $24.47 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0865 from $1.0782 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 111.38 yen from 111.32 yenPound/dollar: UP at $1.1830 from $1.1754Euro/pound: UP at 91.84 pence from 91.75

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Weather Storm World Business Dollar Russia Europe Washington Budget German Oil Fine Bank Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Berlin Hong Kong Milan Tokyo David Madrid New York Saudi Arabia Euro Congress 2020 Market Olympics From Government Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to chair NCC meeting on Coronavirus today

14 minutes ago

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coron ..

21 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on soldiers in Chad

1 hour ago

Egypt announces 54 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Singapore GDP contracts sharply, in warning for vi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Press: A testing time for humanity

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.