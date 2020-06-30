Stocks rally as better economic data trump second wave fears

Stock markets rose in Asia on Tuesday as traders welcomed positive economic data from China and the US, which helped offset a pick-up in virus infections and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries

The easing of lockdowns in recent months has been a key catalyst for world equities as investors -- supported by a wall of government and central bank cash -- bet on a sharp recovery from what is expected to be a global recession this year.

Wall Street provided a healthy lead, helped by news of a record 44-percent on-month jump in US pending home sales in June, as well as a massive improvement in manufacturing activity as reported by the Dallas Federal Reserve.