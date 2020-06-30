UrduPoint.com
Stocks Rally As Better Economic Data Trump Second Wave Fears

Tue 30th June 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Stock markets rose in Asia on Tuesday as traders welcomed positive economic data from China and the US, which helped offset a pick-up in virus infections and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries.

The easing of lockdowns in recent months has been a key catalyst for world equities as investors -- supported by a wall of government and central bank cash -- bet on a sharp recovery from what is expected to be a global recession this year.

Wall Street provided a healthy lead, helped by news of a record 44-percent on-month jump in US pending home sales in June, as well as a massive improvement in manufacturing activity as reported by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

