UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Rally As Rate Cut Prospect Offsets Trade War Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:43 AM

Stocks rally as rate cut prospect offsets trade war tensions

Stock markets extended their strong run higher on Tuesday, with the prospect of a US interest rate cut helping to offset trade war tensions according to traders

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Stock markets extended their strong run higher on Tuesday, with the prospect of a US interest rate cut helping to offset trade war tensions according to traders.

The dollar was mixed against main rivals, while the pound won support from official data showing UK unemployment held at a 45-year low point with a rate of 3.8 percent.

"Safe to say, the changing expectations for interest rates is the primary reason for such a strong rebound in the (stock) markets that didn't look particularly likely at the start of last week," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

"Once again, it's central banks that are left to fill the economic void, easing investor fears over trade wars and a global slowdown." Friday's weak US jobs report has increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will look to cut interest rates, weighing on the dollar but boosting stock markets around the world.

Brexit uncertainty has meanwhile reduced expectations of a rate hike from the Bank of England any time soon, while the European Central Bank has vowed support to stimulate a struggling eurozone economy.

Rising prospects of a US rate cut come as President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs against Beijing amid an escalating trade war.

Trump said a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping had been "scheduled" during the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

But China on Tuesday did not confirm any meeting.

A Trump-Xi meeting would mark a turning point in the bruising trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies that has spooked markets worldwide and sparked worries about the global economy.

At the same time, Trump's decision to drop threatened tariffs on Mexico sparked relief across trading floors and led to hope that the row with Beijing could also end with some sort of agreement.

Current stock market gains were highly welcome after the US president shocked markets last month by hiking levies on $200 billion of Chinese imports, blaming backsliding over their long-running trade talks.

Oil prices recovered, having dropped Monday on uncertainties about an agreement between crude producing nations to cap output.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World Dollar China Threatened Trump Bank Beijing Same Craig Japan Mexico Market From Agreement Billion Xi Jinping Jobs

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.