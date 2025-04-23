Stocks Rally As Trump Soothes Fears Over China Trade, Fed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM
Stock markets rallied on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he had "no intention" of firing the head of the Federal Reserve and signalled the possibility of cutting tariffs on China
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Stock markets rallied on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he had "no intention" of firing the head of the Federal Reserve and signalled the possibility of cutting tariffs on China.
Global markets, already upended by a trade war, were hit at the start of the week by fears that Trump was looking to remove central bank boss Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates, calling him a "major loser" and "Mr. Too Late".
Observers warned such a move would have dealt a blow to the Fed's independence and spark a crisis of confidence in the world's top economy.
However, Trump tempered those fears on Tuesday, saying: "I have no intention of firing him."
"These comments have given markets a sense of optimism that recent chaos might have peaked and we're heading towards calmer waters," said AJ Bell investment director, Russ Mould.
European stock markets rallied, with Frankfurt and Paris gaining more than two percent, while London advanced over one percent.
Meanwhile, data showed that business activity in the eurozone remained "broadly unchanged" in April as manufacturing held up in the face of US tariffs despite waning confidence for the year head.
In the UK, however, the purchasing managers' index tumbled more than expected to a two-and-a-half year low.
Further comments by Trump indicating a more conciliatory approach to the trade war with China added to the positive market sentiment.
Washington has imposed tariffs of 145 percent on a range of products from China, while Beijing has replied with 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.
But Trump acknowledged that the US levies were at a "very high" level, and that this will "come down substantially".
That came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door event in Washington that he expected a de-escalation soon in the United States' tariff standoff with China.
In Asia, Hong Kong surged on the back of a rally in tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent, and Tokyo's stock market also gained.
Taipei jumped more than four percent, helped by a seven percent surge in chip titan TSMC.
However, Shanghai edged down.
Gold, which had hit a record high above $3,500 Tuesday on a rush to safety, retreated to around $3,300 an ounce, while the dollar clawed back some of its recent losses against the pound, euro and yen.
Oil prices were also boosted more than one percent, having taken a recent hit by fears over the economic fallout from the tariffs standoff.
The gains followed rallies of more than two percent for all three main equity indices in New York.
In company news, German software giant SAP saw its share price surge more than 10 percent in Frankfurt trading after its first quarter financial results met analyst expectations.
And Japan's Sumitomo Rubber, which recently bought the Dunlop brand, rose 3.7 percent after it said it would hike tyre prices for US and Canadian cars and small trucks by up to 25 percent.
- Key figures at 1040 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 8,434.11 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.1 percent at 7,480.69
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 2.5 percent at 21,832.53
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 34,868.63 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 22,072.62 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,296.36 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 2.7 percent at 39,186.98 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1404 from $1.1420 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN $1.3305 at $1.3330
Dollar/yen: UP at 141.86 yen from 141.56 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 85.70 pence from 85.67 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $68.27 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $64.51 per barrel
dan-ajb/bcp/rl
INDEX CORP.
Dow
Recent Stories
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed
Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestinians, call for boycott of Israi ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Business
-
MCCI seeks govt help to end traffic jam at Moro in Sindh51 minutes ago
-
Habib Arif posted as DG Culture & Tourism Authority1 hour ago
-
LESCO chief hints at ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ Programme2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.11,700 to 352,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points3 minutes ago
-
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed3 minutes ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges exporters to integrate Pakistan into ‘global supply chain’ with high-quality, compet ..4 hours ago
-
Seafood exports grew 8.15% in 09 month of FY2024-254 hours ago
-
Haroon chairs meeting to discuss national tractor policy4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago