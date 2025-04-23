Open Menu

Stocks Rally As Trump Soothes Fears Over China Trade, Fed

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed

A relief rally swept global equity markets Wednesday as comments by US President Donald Trump that he had "no intention" of firing the head of the Federal Reserve and his signals of possible tariff cuts for China reassured investors

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A relief rally swept global equity markets Wednesday as comments by US President Donald Trump that he had "no intention" of firing the head of the Federal Reserve and his signals of possible tariff cuts for China reassured investors.

Global markets, already upended by Trump's trade war, were hit at the start of the week by fears he was looking to remove central bank boss Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates, calling him a "major loser" and "Mr. Too Late".

Experts warned such a move would deal a blow to the Fed's independence and spark a crisis of confidence in the world's top economy.

However, Trump tempered those fears on Tuesday. "I have no intention of firing him," he said.

"These comments have given markets a sense of optimism that recent chaos might have peaked and we're heading towards calmer waters," said AJ Bell investment director, Russ Mould.

Wall Street's main equity indices, which had already gained more than two percent on Tuesday, jumped again on Wednesday.

"'Buy America' is back in action," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, noting that the actions of the Trump administration would determine if that remained the case.

European stock markets also rallied, with Frankfurt gaining more than three percent.

Meanwhile, data showed that business activity in the eurozone remained "broadly unchanged" in April as manufacturing held up in the face of US tariffs despite waning confidence for the year ahead.

In Britain, however, the purchasing managers' index tumbled more than expected to a two-and-a-half-year low.

Further comments by Trump on Tuesday indicating a more conciliatory approach to the trade war with China added to the positive market sentiment.

Washington has imposed tariffs of 145 percent on a range of products from China, while Beijing has replied with 125-percent duties on imports from the United States.

Trump acknowledged that the US levies were at a "very high" level and that it would "come down substantially".

That came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a closed-door event in Washington that he expected a de-escalation soon in the United States' tariff standoff with China.

He confirmed on Wednesday, however, that trade talks with China were not currently underway and ruled out a unilateral tariff cut by the United States.

Gold, which had hit a record high above $3,500 Tuesday on a rush to safety, retreated to around $3,300 an ounce, while the dollar clawed back some of its recent losses against the pound, euro and yen.

"Looking at the dollar's more muted reaction, you get the feeling that it is more of a reluctant view that Trump is slowly backing down on trade tariffs. It is actions that count," said City Index and FOREX.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

In Asia, Hong Kong stocks surged on the back of a rally in tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent, and Tokyo's stock market also gained.

Taipei jumped more than four percent, helped by a seven percent surge in chip titan TSMC.

In company news, shares in Tesla jumped around eight percent after Elon Musk said he would significantly scale back his Trump administration work to focus on the electric vehicle maker, which reported a 71-percent drop in first-quarter profits.

- Key figures at 1530 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 1.8 percent at 39,876.54 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 2.2 percent at 5,402.69

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 3.1 percent at 16,802.13

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 8,403.18 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.1 percent at 7,482.36 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 3.1 percent at 21,961.97 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 34,868.63 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 22,072.62 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,296.36 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1383 from $1.1420 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN $1.3284 at $1.3330

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.30 yen from 141.56 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.70 pence from 85.67 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.6 percent at $65.72 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.8 percent at $61.89 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to sent 24 skilled youth to Saudi ..

Balochistan govt to sent 24 skilled youth to Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 Senate committee defers agenda items over official ..

Senate committee defers agenda items over officials' absence

2 minutes ago
 Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China tra ..

Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed

2 minutes ago
 CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at H ..

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

15 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

15 minutes ago
SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

15 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

9 minutes ago
 WASA completes water treatment plant

WASA completes water treatment plant

9 minutes ago
 Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

9 minutes ago
 Trump's administration moves to ban artificial foo ..

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business