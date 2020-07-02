UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Rally As Vaccine Hope Offsets New Lockdowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Stocks rally as vaccine hope offsets new lockdowns

Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and positive economic data offsetting fresh lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and positive economic data offsetting fresh lockdowns.

Hong Kong led the gains on reopening after a one-day break. The Hang Seng Index rose almost three percent, while Shanghai ended up 2.1 percent.

In European midday deals, London grew 1.0 percent, Frankfurt jumped 2.1 percent and Paris gained 1.8 percent.

Tokyo though closed with a gain of only 0.1 percent, with signs of a flare-up in new cases in the Japanese capital weighing on sentiment.

Nevertheless there were advances across the board, which came after another all-time high Wednesday for the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wall Street.

Investors were awaiting the release Thursday of key US June jobs data for a clearer idea on the economy following May's surprise jump in American employment.

There was some cheer as figures Wednesday from payroll services firm ADP showed a 2.37-million increase in private jobs -- slightly below forecasts -- though it added that 3.

06 million posts were created in May, a revision from its initial report of 2.76 million lost.

Adding to signs that the worst of the economic hit may have passed, US factory activity began growing again.

Meanwhile, hopes for a vaccine were given a boost after Germany's BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer late Wednesday reported positive preliminary results from a joint project.

"Investors largely are shrugging off higher cases... as Pfizer reported positive results from a vaccine trial," said Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

"We have been here before -- it's too early to get too excited -- but a working vaccine is the holy grail as it would allow real normality to return to the economy." Europe has continued with its lockdown easing, with the EU reopening its borders to visitors from 15 countries.

But the city of Leicester in central England has been put on a fresh lockdown after aspike in virus cases there, while experts said more UK cities and towns could follow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Leicester Lead United Kingdom May June Market From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

1 minute ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

16 minutes ago

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

31 minutes ago

Utility Stores Corporation fail to purchase sugar ..

4 minutes ago

Adviser to CM KP Ziaullah Bangash visits Kohat Gri ..

4 minutes ago

President advises public to opt 'collective sacrif ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.