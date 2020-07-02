Stocks rally as vaccine hope offsets new lockdowns

(@FahadShabbir)

Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and positive economic data offsetting fresh lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and positive economic data offsetting fresh lockdowns.

Hong Kong led the gains on reopening after a one-day break. The Hang Seng Index rose almost three percent, while Shanghai ended up 2.1 percent.

In European midday deals, London grew 1.0 percent, Frankfurt jumped 2.1 percent and Paris gained 1.8 percent.

Tokyo though closed with a gain of only 0.1 percent, with signs of a flare-up in new cases in the Japanese capital weighing on sentiment.

Nevertheless there were advances across the board, which came after another all-time high Wednesday for the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wall Street.

Investors were awaiting the release Thursday of key US June jobs data for a clearer idea on the economy following May's surprise jump in American employment.

There was some cheer as figures Wednesday from payroll services firm ADP showed a 2.37-million increase in private jobs -- slightly below forecasts -- though it added that 3.

06 million posts were created in May, a revision from its initial report of 2.76 million lost.

Adding to signs that the worst of the economic hit may have passed, US factory activity began growing again.

Meanwhile, hopes for a vaccine were given a boost after Germany's BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer late Wednesday reported positive preliminary results from a joint project.

"Investors largely are shrugging off higher cases... as Pfizer reported positive results from a vaccine trial," said Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

"We have been here before -- it's too early to get too excited -- but a working vaccine is the holy grail as it would allow real normality to return to the economy." Europe has continued with its lockdown easing, with the EU reopening its borders to visitors from 15 countries.

But the city of Leicester in central England has been put on a fresh lockdown after aspike in virus cases there, while experts said more UK cities and towns could follow.