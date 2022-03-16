Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes

Stocks rallied Wednesday, buoyed by Ukraine peace hopes and China's pledge to help stabilise markets after recent routs, ahead of a keenly-awaited US interest rate decision

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Stocks rallied Wednesday, buoyed by Ukraine peace hopes and China's pledge to help stabilise markets after recent routs, ahead of a keenly-awaited US interest rate decision.

Crude prices steadied following Tuesday's plunge, as the International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022 but warned that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could spark a global supply "shock".

The Federal Reserve was Wednesday set to raise US interest rates to fight decades-high inflation, with the Dollar down against rivals on the widely-expected move.

"Investors will be looking for any hints as to the speed and magnitude with which they will hike rates, but the situation in eastern Europe may put a cloud over the process," said analysts at Schwab investment firm.

In Asia, Hong Kong's main equities index closed up more than nine percent after Chinese state media said authorities would maintain capital market stability and adopt measures to handle risks for troubled property developers.

The news lit a fire under the Hang Seng Index, where mainland Chinese tech firms had been reeling from a sell-off this year fuelled by a government crackdown on the sector and fears about possible US sanctions if China were to help Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The decision to lock down the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen to fight Covid-19 had compounded the crisis for the sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index soared by a record of more than 20 percent.

Analysts said market sentiment was also lifted by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Tuesday that NATO membership was not on the table, in an apparent concession to Moscow.

"The positive disposition is being attributed to reports that Russia and Ukraine may be making progress toward some compromises," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"Everyone has heard this before only to be subsequently disappointed with headlines later in the day that dispel such notions," he said.

Fresh blasts hit Kyiv on Wednesday while Ukraine refused to surrender and rejected a Russian proposal for the country to become a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria.

Eurozone markets jumped, with Frankfurt up 2.8 percent in afternoon trading while Paris soared more than three percent. London's FTSE 100 rose by 1.4 percent.

Wall Street was higher in early deals, with the Dow Jones Industrial up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 rising 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging by more than two percent.

Elsewhere, oil prices rose by more than one percent after slumping under $100 per barrel Tuesday.

Fresh Covid lockdowns in China have triggered demand concerns for the world's biggest importer of the commodity.

Hopes for an Iran nuclear deal -- which could see the country restart oil exports -- have additionally weighed on prices, as have signs that Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks are slowly progressing.

Trading in nickel resumed Wednesday on the London Metal Exchange after a lengthy pause linked to the Ukraine crisis but was quickly suspended again after a sharp fall.

Nickel stopped trading, having swiftly breached a new five-percent daily price movement limit to stand at $43,995 per tonne on the LME.

Trading was suspended last week after Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda had bet on nickel prices falling since late last year, but was blindsided by the Ukraine war.

- Key figures around 1345 GMT - New York - DOW: UP 1.3 percent at 33,972.26 points London - FTSE 100: UP 1.4 percent at 7,275.58 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 2.8 percent at 14,305.23 Paris - CAC 40: UP 3.3 percent at 6,564.03 EURO STOXX 50: UP 3.4 percent at 3,863.73 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 9.1 percent at 20,087.50 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 25,762.01 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 3.5 percent at 3,170.71 Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $101.02 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $97.87 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1004 from $1.0951 late Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3095 from $1.3036Euro/pound: UP at 84.03 pence from 83.92 penceDollar/yen: DOWN at 118.26 Yen from 118.33 yen