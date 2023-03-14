Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

(@FahadShabbir)

US and European stock markets rebounded on Tuesday as easing inflation data in the United States offset fears over the health of the banking system

Shares of banks recovered after markets were rocked earlier this week by the collapse of two US regional lenders, which forced authorities to launch measures aimed at preventing contagion across the sector.

The markets bounced as the turmoil changed the views of investors about the likelihood of another interest rate hike next week by the US Federal Reserve as the central bank battles inflation.

Prior to the implosions of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, markets were concerned that the Fed could tip the economy into recession by stepping up its monetary tightening campaign.

Fed chief Jerome Powell made comments last week seen by the market as an indication that the central bank would increase rates by 0.5 percentage points.

But more investors now predict that the Fed will slow or pause its rate hikes -- or even cut them -- at its meeting next week.

US consumer price data on Tuesday showed annual inflation eased to 6.0 percent in February as expected.

"The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature will undoubtedly weigh on the Fed's mind, with opinion divided on whether the Fed should pause rate hikes immediately," said Neal Keane, head of sales trading at the international brokerage ADSS.

He said a rate hike of 0.25 percentage points "still looks the more likely scenario, with further hikes still possible while inflation continues running too high at current levels." Market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com also said the inflation data "should ensure that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points, unless it wants to send a message that the banking problem is a bigger issue than people think by not raising rates".

Wall Street's main stock indices rebounded at the start of trading, with the Dow rising 1.0 percent. The broader S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.

5 percent.

The share prices of US regional banks which were especially hard hit on Monday snapped higher.

Shares in First Republic bank, which tumbled 62 percent on Monday, shot up 52 percent after trading began. KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp both climbed 15 percent.

The fast-moving banking crisis forced US authorities to immediately pledge support for other lenders and depositors.

Bloomberg News reported that about $465 billion had been wiped off the market value of global financial stocks in just three days.

The collapse of SVB, which specialised in venture-capital financing mainly in the tech sector, was largely the result of the Fed's sharp interest rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation, which hit securities hard.

European banking shares also recovered, including hard hit Credit Suisse, which acknowledged Tuesday "material weaknesses" in its internal controls.

Europe's main stock indices were higher in afternoon trading, with London up 0.7 percent, Paris rising 1.7 percent and Frankfurt climbing 1.8 percent.

Bitcoin hit its highest level in nine months, briefly rising above $26,500.

Oil prices steadied as traders fret over the demand outlook caused by a possible recession.

- Key figures around 1415 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 32,151.44 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,617.14 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.8 percent at 15,235.13 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.9 percent at 7,144.33 EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.0 percent at 4,176.78 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 percent at 27,222.04 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.3 percent at 19,247.96 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,245.31 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 134.57 yen from 133.22 yen on Monday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0726 from $1.0731 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2170 from $1.2181 Euro/pound: UP at 88.15 pence from 88.08 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $74.08 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $80.21 per barrel