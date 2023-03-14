UrduPoint.com

Stocks Rebound As Cooling Inflation Offsets Bank Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

US and European stock markets rebounded on Tuesday as easing inflation data in the United States offset fears over the health of the banking system

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):US and European stock markets rebounded on Tuesday as easing inflation data in the United States offset fears over the health of the banking system.

Shares of banks recovered after markets were rocked earlier this week by the collapse of two US regional lenders, which forced authorities to launch measures aimed at preventing contagion across the sector.

The markets bounced as the turmoil changed the views of investors about the likelihood of another interest rate hike next week by the US Federal Reserve as the central bank battles inflation.

Prior to the implosions of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, markets were concerned that the Fed could tip the economy into recession by stepping up its monetary tightening campaign.

Fed chief Jerome Powell made comments last week seen by the market as an indication that the central bank would increase rates by 0.5 percentage points.

But more investors now predict that the Fed will slow or pause its rate hikes -- or even cut them -- at its meeting next week.

US consumer price data on Tuesday showed annual inflation eased to 6.0 percent in February as expected.

"The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature will undoubtedly weigh on the Fed's mind, with opinion divided on whether the Fed should pause rate hikes immediately," said Neal Keane, head of sales trading at the international brokerage ADSS.

He said a rate hike of 0.25 percentage points "still looks the more likely scenario, with further hikes still possible while inflation continues running too high at current levels." Market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com also said the inflation data "should ensure that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points, unless it wants to send a message that the banking problem is a bigger issue than people think by not raising rates".

Wall Street's main stock indices rebounded at the start of trading, with the Dow rising 1.0 percent. The broader S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.

5 percent.

The share prices of US regional banks which were especially hard hit on Monday snapped higher.

Shares in First Republic bank, which tumbled 62 percent on Monday, shot up 52 percent after trading began. KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp both climbed 15 percent.

The fast-moving banking crisis forced US authorities to immediately pledge support for other lenders and depositors.

Bloomberg News reported that about $465 billion had been wiped off the market value of global financial stocks in just three days.

The collapse of SVB, which specialised in venture-capital financing mainly in the tech sector, was largely the result of the Fed's sharp interest rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation, which hit securities hard.

European banking shares also recovered, including hard hit Credit Suisse, which acknowledged Tuesday "material weaknesses" in its internal controls.

Europe's main stock indices were higher in afternoon trading, with London up 0.7 percent, Paris rising 1.7 percent and Frankfurt climbing 1.8 percent.

Bitcoin hit its highest level in nine months, briefly rising above $26,500.

Oil prices steadied as traders fret over the demand outlook caused by a possible recession.

- Key figures around 1415 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 32,151.44 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,617.14 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.8 percent at 15,235.13 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.9 percent at 7,144.33 EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.0 percent at 4,176.78 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 percent at 27,222.04 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.3 percent at 19,247.96 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,245.31 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 134.57 yen from 133.22 yen on Monday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0726 from $1.0731 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2170 from $1.2181 Euro/pound: UP at 88.15 pence from 88.08 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $74.08 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $80.21 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell Price New York United States Euro February Stocks Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children again ..

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

5 minutes ago
 Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovat ..

Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurship t ..

18 minutes ago
 Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

32 minutes ago
 Secretary LG reviews development work in model cem ..

Secretary LG reviews development work in model cemeteries

4 minutes ago
 Russia Agrees to Only 60-Day Grain Deal Extension ..

Russia Agrees to Only 60-Day Grain Deal Extension as Deal Not Fully Implemented ..

few seconds
 Cavusoglu, Guterres Discuss Extension of Grain Dea ..

Cavusoglu, Guterres Discuss Extension of Grain Deal - Ankara

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.