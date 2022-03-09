Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

US and European stocks surged on Wednesday while oil fell after days of market turmoil over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :US and European stocks surged on Wednesday while oil fell after days of market turmoil over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wall Street pushed solidly higher, with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq above two percent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index and the CAC 40 in Paris both soared by more than seven percent.

London's FTSE 100 closed the day 3.3 percent higher, despite losses earlier in Asia.

"Markets in Europe have seen a sizeable rebound today, led by the DAX with decent sector gains across the board, helped by comments from the Russian foreign ministry which stated that it would be better if their goals in Ukraine were achieved through talks," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said that from the rebound one can extrapolate that investors are feeling better about the Russia-Ukraine situation.

"Market participants should know by now, of course, that talk from Russia is cheap," O'Hare said.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP the surge in European stocks is likey a "dead cat bounce" -- a market term referring to a rebound that briefly interrupts a prolonged downturn.

"We appear to be seeing a temporary corrective move," Erlam said, predicting the rebound would not last as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.

"The invasion is still happening, sanctions are still being imposed and oil prices are still high," he noted.

"None of that is conducive with a sustainable stock market recovery." Major Asian markets declined Wednesday as investors dwelled on Washington's Russian oil and gas ban.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.9 percent at 33,235.87 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 6.7 percent at 3,740.94 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 7.9 percent at 13,847.93 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 7.1 percent at 6,387.83 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 3.3 percent at 7,190.72 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 24,717.53 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 20,627.71 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,256.39 (close) Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 4.5 percent at $122.29 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 4.0 percent at $118.81 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1076 from $1.0899 Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3177 from $1.3104Euro/pound: UP at 84.08 pence from 83.18 penceDollar/yen: UP at 115.74 Yen from 115.67 yen