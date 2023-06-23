Stocks retreat as traders eye more rate hikes

Equity markets declined Friday as traders eyed more interest-rate rises after another week of hikes by central banks to combat elevated inflation even at the risk of recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Equity markets declined Friday as traders eyed more interest-rate rises after another week of hikes by central banks to combat elevated inflation even at the risk of recession.

Oil prices fell on concerns high borrowing costs would weigh further on demand, while the dollar gained against major rivals on the prospect of more rate hikes.

A keenly watched survey showed eurozone economic activity worsened in June to a five-month low, hit hard by a fall in industrial production.

The eurozone entered a technical recession at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, UK private-sector growth slowed to a three-month low in June as soaring interest rates and stubbornly high inflation fuelled by rising food prices worsens a cost-of-living crisis, data showed.

Another survey for the United States showed manufacturing was still contracting while growth in the services sector slowed a bit.

"The key theme in FX (foreign exchange) and across most financial markets this week has unambiguously been this: risk off," said City Index analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"Weakness in data and very hawkish central banks have revived investor concerns over a hard landing," he added, referring to the fear that economies could face a severe downturn due to rising borrowing costs.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said "the mood is changing from inflation risk to growth risk." Optimism that characterised the first half of June -- fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its hiking cycle -- has given way to concern that the US central bank still had several more rises planned to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

The prospect of more US hikes was boosting the dollar Friday.

It comes as the Bank of England on Thursday lifted its key rate more than expected, while Switzerland and Norway also tightened.

That followed hikes last week in the eurozone, Australia and Canada.

Turkey changed course this week by almost doubling borrowing costs after cutting them for two years.

"Global recession concerns are back in the main thanks to a hawkish central bank policy that may have to inflict some economic pain to rein in core inflation," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"In that environment, the current level of risk-free yields makes investing in equities less attractive relative to bonds," he added.

Stocks slid in Asia, and markets in Europe then North America followed suit.

Traders also were keeping an eye on Beijing after a hoped-for raft of stimulus measures for the Chinese economy came to nothing.

While China's central bank has cut borrowing costs, there has been very little by way of policy detail from officials.

The yen was down to 143 per dollar in Asian trading, a level not seen since November, while it wallowed at 15-year lows against the euro, as the Bank of Japan refuses to lift rates.

While Japanese inflation remains at multi-decade highs, the BoJ says it is down to temporary factors.

Nevertheless, the central bank is under increasing pressure to tighten monetary policy.

On the corporate front, shares in Siemens Energy plummeted Friday after the company warned that technical problems at its wind turbine unit were worse than thought.

Its stock price plunged by more than one third after Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt told reporters "the quality problems go well beyond what had been known hitherto".

The company said it was setting aside more than one billion euros ($1.1 billion) to deal with faulty components.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 33,747.93 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,461.87 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.0 percent at 15,829.94 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,163.42 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,271.61 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.5 percent at 32,781.54 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.7 percent at 18,889.97 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0885 from $1.0958 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2709 from $1.2746 Dollar/yen: UP at 143.73 from 143.13 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.63 pence from 85.94 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $68.89 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $73.55 per barrel