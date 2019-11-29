Stocks retreat awaiting Wall Street reopening

Stock markets mostly retreated Friday at the end of another volatile month caused by China-US trade uncertainty, while Wall Street was set to reopen after shutting for Thanksgiving

The dollar climbed, while oil prices dropped heading into the weekend.

The pound traded mixed amid expectations that Britain's ruling Conservatives would win next month's general election, likely allowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push through his Brexit agreement and avoid a no-deal divorce from the European Union.

On the corporate front Friday, shares in Daimler dropped as the German luxury automaker said it would slash at least 10,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting drive to help finance the switch to electric cars.

"The total number worldwide will be in the five-digits," Daimler personnel chief Wilfried Porth told reporters in a conference call, after the group said in an earlier statement "thousands" of jobs would be axed.

Around 1145 GMT, Daimler shares were down 0.7 percent at 51.58 euros in Frankfurt.

Shares in UK online supermarket Ocado surged 12 percent to the top of London's FTSE 100 index afeter the company announced a deal to provide artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Japanese retail giant Aeon.

Focus elsewhere remained firmly on China-US trade progress, or lack of it, with Wall Street set to reopen after Thursday's closure and with retailers looking for a lift from "Black Friday" sales.

Official data Friday showed inflation in the eurozone had risen to 1.0 percent, higher than analysts' projections but still lagging under the weight of trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and back their rights has sparked warnings of retaliation from Beijing and fuelled fears for negotiations on a mini trade deal that are in their final straight.

However, China has not detailed what its response to the Hong Kong law will be and observers say it is unlikely to do anything to derail a tariffs agreement owing to its weakening economy.

"China's threats to retaliate over the US Hong Kong law will probably remain just that; threats," said Jeffrey Halley at OANDA.

"China has its own issues, especially around corporate debt and regional bank credit quality. It can ill-afford to waste any progress so far. Pragmatism should overcome anger."