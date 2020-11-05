Stocks rise again on expectations of divided US government

Wall Street stocks rose for a fourth straight day early Thursday, shrugging off uncertainty over the US presidential contest and a grim new record US coronavirus cases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose for a fourth straight day early Thursday, shrugging off uncertainty over the US presidential contest and a grim new record US coronavirus cases.

Analysts say the rally seems to be built on expectations for more benign regulatory and tax policy following Tuesday's elections, with divided government expected to continue in Washington.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.6 percent at 28,295.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent to 3,506.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.2 percent to 11,843.00.