Stocks Rise As Eurozone Inflation Cools, US Economy Thrives
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Stock markets rose on Friday as investors welcomed data showing eurozone inflation cooled to a three-year low and the US economy was stronger than expected
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Stock markets rose on Friday as investors welcomed data showing eurozone inflation cooled to a three-year low and the US economy was stronger than expected.
European equities were up in midday deals after official figures showed that eurozone inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in August, fuelling hopes that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next month.
London, Paris and Frankfurt were up around midday, with the German index extending gains after a record close on Thursday.
The drop in inflation "supports the expectation that the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points in September", said GianLuigi Mandruzzato, senior economist at EFG Asset Management.
Mandruzzato said, however, that an increase in services prices raises the likehood that the ECB will not reduce rates again before December.
ECB board member Isabel Schnabel cautioned on Friday that the Frankfurt-based institution should "proceed gradually and cautiously" on rates.
Speaking before the eurozone inflation figures were released, she pointed in particular to "persistent price pressures in the services sector".
