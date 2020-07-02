UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Rise As Recovery Signs Offset New Lockdowns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Stocks rise as recovery signs offset new lockdowns

Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a vaccine, more positive economic data and further lockdown easing in Europe

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a vaccine, more positive economic data and further lockdown easing in Europe.

The developments helped offset a worrying spike in infections in the United States, which has led to the reimposition of containment measures that could slow recovery in the world's top economy, and warnings of worse to come.

Hong Kong led the gains on reopening after a one-day break, despite concerns about a new security law imposed on the city by China that observers said was more draconian than feared and could impact its future as an attractive business hub.

And while there are worries about the issue causing further friction between Beijing and the West, markets remain positive for now.

The Hang Seng Index rose more than two percent, while Shanghai ended up 2.1 percent.

Sydney, Mumbai, Seoul, Wellington and Bangkok were all up more than one percent, while Manila also chalked up more than two percent gains.

Taipei, Singapore and Jakarta were all in positive territory.

Tokyo ended up 0.1 percent with signs of a flare-up in new cases in the Japanese capital weighing on sentiment.

London and Paris opened 0.7 percent higher, while Frankfurt piled on one percent.

The gains came after another all-time high for the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wall Street, with investors now awaiting the release of key US June jobs data later in the day for a better grip on the economy following May's surprise jump in employment.

There was some cheer as figures from payroll services firm ADP showed a 2.37 million increase in private jobs -- slightly below forecasts -- though it added that 3.06 million posts were created in May, a revision from its initial report of 2.76 million lost.

Adding to signs that the worst of the economic hit may have passed, US factory activity began growing again, while the rise in German retail sales was four times more than expected in May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Business Europe China German Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Jakarta Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Bangkok Lead United States Hub May June Market All From Top Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

26 minutes ago

Exports surge 15.8% year-on-year in Turkey

1 minute ago

'Azhar has a golden chance to prove his mettle': R ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Lima, Peru in fight again ..

57 minutes ago

UEFA announce Champions League schedule for next s ..

1 minute ago

Attempts at demographic engineering completely una ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.