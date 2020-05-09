Stocks rise as reopening optimism beats bad data

Global stock markets rose on Friday as optimism over easier lockdown measures and reopening economies outweighed signs that the planet may be headed for its worst downturn since the Great Depression

A massive drop in the US payroll in April, although historic, fell shy of market expectations and failed to put much of a dent in market confidence.

The non-farm payroll fell by 20.5 million, the US government reported, which compares to the 21 million market consensus established by data firm Factset.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index rose nearly 300 points in the wake of the data, and the dollar edged higher, as did the oil price.

European stock markets also marginally extended their morning gains as traders seemed happy to place their confidence in mind-boggling stimulus and central bank backstopping measures.

After crashing in the space of a few weeks, global equities are up about 20 percent since their trough in March, and analysts say the gains could continue.

JP Morgan Chase analysts wrote in a note: "While the collapse in economic activity is historic, so too is the global policy response to cushion the impact and support a recovery.

"We expect risky assets to continue to recover as economies reopen."