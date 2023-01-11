Stocks rise on recovery hopes before inflation data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global stock markets mostly rallied Wednesday as investors were buoyed by optimism over China's reopening and looming data expected to show a further slowdown in US inflation

Investors brushed off warnings that US interest rates would continue to rise, as well as the World Bank's downgrade to its global growth forecast.

Asian and European equities mainly fizzed higher and Wall Street stocks also rose after opening, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced for a third day.

"An upside bias is winning out thus far based on a prevailing view that weakening economic activity and fading inflation will help the Fed realise that it does not need to raise rates much further," market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.

com said.

After wavering on Tuesday, markets resumed the upward push that has characterised the start of the year thanks to China's emergence from nearly three years of zero-Covid isolation.

The reopening, easing of Beijing's tech crackdown and moves to help the property sector have raised hopes for the world's number-two economy, a crucial driver of world growth.