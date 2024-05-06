Open Menu

Stocks Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Rate Cuts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stock markets advanced on Monday on renewed optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and on a positive corporate earnings season

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Stock markets advanced on Monday on renewed optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and on a positive corporate earnings season.

Wall Street pushed higher while eurozone equities rose after Hong Kong and Shanghai closed in the green.

London and Tokyo were shut for bank holidays.

Investors welcomed data on Friday that showed US job growth had slowed in April, raising hopes that the Fed will lower rates in September.

"The Fed won't be in a position to cut its interest rates right away, but is given a higher chance to do so a bit earlier than what was expected at the start of last week," said Swissquote bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

She put the odds of a September cut at 67 percent.

But she cautioned that the timing "would be a politically uncomfortable time for the Fed" as it would come ahead of the November presidential election.

"No-one at the Fed wants to be pointed at for manipulating the (election) results," she explained.

Investors have also lifted their outlook on how many rate cuts there would be, although the two priced in are still well short of the six envisaged at the start of the year.

The Fed had previously been expected to start cutting rates in June as inflation slowed but an increase in consumer price growth and strong US economic data changed expectations.

The central bank kept rates at a 23-year high last week, citing a "lack of further progress" towards inflation slowing to its two-percent target.

Fed boss Jerome Powell reassured investors, however, that while the central bank was prepared to hold rates steady as long as necessary, its next move was unlikely to be a hike.

Hopes for a September cut rose after the non-farm payroll report on Friday showed the US economy added 175,000 jobs in April, down from 315,000 in March, while wage growth was also slower than forecast.

"The softer wage growth and a slight increase in unemployment may ease some of the Federal Reserve's concerns about implementing rate cuts this summer," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"The unexpected weakness across the key labour series is a much-needed friendly surprise for policymakers."

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.

com, said investor sentiment also "remains positive owing to signs of a turnaround in Chinese and European economies".

"What's more, earnings have been quite good from the S&P 500 companies, especially those of big US tech firms," he told AFP.

More companies will publish quarterly results this week after Apple contributed to a rally last week with forecast-busting earnings and a huge stock buyback.

Analysts warned that geopolitics could affect sentiment.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Paris summit to use Beijing's influence to halt the Russian war against Ukraine.

They also told the Chinese leader to accept fair global trade rules.

Oil prices rose slightly as Israel's military called for the evacuation of Palestinians from eastern Rafah ahead of a ground invasion of the city in Gaza.

"The market... might be feeling better about the earnings outlook and the interest rate outlook, but the geopolitical backdrop remains a challenge to say the least," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 38,720.05 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 5,156.15

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 at 16,266.22

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,996.64 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 18,175.21 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,956.96 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 18,578.30 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,140.72 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 153.97 yen from 152.99 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0778 from $1.0767

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2570 from $1.2546

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.72 from 85.78 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.60 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $83.43 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Israel Ukraine Russia China Holidays Gaza Oil Job Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Powell Price New York Euro March April May June September November Apple Market From Xi Jinping Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

4 minutes ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

4 minutes ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

3 minutes ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

3 minutes ago
 UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas ..

UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal

3 minutes ago
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 ..

Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

3 minutes ago
 Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for ..

Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissanc ..

3 minutes ago
 SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance

SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance

3 minutes ago
 US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Le ..

US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub

45 minutes ago
 President Zardari's visit to have positive effects ..

President Zardari's visit to have positive effects on political, economic situat ..

3 minutes ago
 0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Baloc ..

0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business