Stocks Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Rate Cuts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Stock markets advanced on Monday on renewed optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and on a positive corporate earnings season
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Stock markets advanced on Monday on renewed optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and on a positive corporate earnings season.
Wall Street pushed higher while eurozone equities rose after Hong Kong and Shanghai closed in the green.
London and Tokyo were shut for bank holidays.
Investors welcomed data on Friday that showed US job growth had slowed in April, raising hopes that the Fed will lower rates in September.
"The Fed won't be in a position to cut its interest rates right away, but is given a higher chance to do so a bit earlier than what was expected at the start of last week," said Swissquote bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
She put the odds of a September cut at 67 percent.
But she cautioned that the timing "would be a politically uncomfortable time for the Fed" as it would come ahead of the November presidential election.
"No-one at the Fed wants to be pointed at for manipulating the (election) results," she explained.
Investors have also lifted their outlook on how many rate cuts there would be, although the two priced in are still well short of the six envisaged at the start of the year.
The Fed had previously been expected to start cutting rates in June as inflation slowed but an increase in consumer price growth and strong US economic data changed expectations.
The central bank kept rates at a 23-year high last week, citing a "lack of further progress" towards inflation slowing to its two-percent target.
Fed boss Jerome Powell reassured investors, however, that while the central bank was prepared to hold rates steady as long as necessary, its next move was unlikely to be a hike.
Hopes for a September cut rose after the non-farm payroll report on Friday showed the US economy added 175,000 jobs in April, down from 315,000 in March, while wage growth was also slower than forecast.
"The softer wage growth and a slight increase in unemployment may ease some of the Federal Reserve's concerns about implementing rate cuts this summer," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"The unexpected weakness across the key labour series is a much-needed friendly surprise for policymakers."
Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.
com, said investor sentiment also "remains positive owing to signs of a turnaround in Chinese and European economies".
"What's more, earnings have been quite good from the S&P 500 companies, especially those of big US tech firms," he told AFP.
More companies will publish quarterly results this week after Apple contributed to a rally last week with forecast-busting earnings and a huge stock buyback.
Analysts warned that geopolitics could affect sentiment.
French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Paris summit to use Beijing's influence to halt the Russian war against Ukraine.
They also told the Chinese leader to accept fair global trade rules.
Oil prices rose slightly as Israel's military called for the evacuation of Palestinians from eastern Rafah ahead of a ground invasion of the city in Gaza.
"The market... might be feeling better about the earnings outlook and the interest rate outlook, but the geopolitical backdrop remains a challenge to say the least," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
- Key figures around 1530 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 38,720.05 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 5,156.15
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 at 16,266.22
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,996.64 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 18,175.21 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,956.96 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 18,578.30 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,140.72 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday
Dollar/yen: UP at 153.97 yen from 152.99 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0778 from $1.0767
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2570 from $1.2546
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.72 from 85.78 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.60 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $83.43 per barrel
Recent Stories
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall
Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day
UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 2024
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissanc ..
SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance
US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub
President Zardari's visit to have positive effects on political, economic situat ..
0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister
More Stories From Business
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day3 minutes ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT3 minutes ago
-
SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance3 minutes ago
-
Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
'Students should be equipped with modern education to gear up socioeconomic uplift'1 hour ago
-
'Tajir Dost Scheme's application introduced'1 hour ago
-
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay3 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima3 hours ago
-
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service First Open Loop Transit ..3 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts3 hours ago
-
KSA, Pakistan economic partners, share common vision: Al Mubarakon3 hours ago
-
China's warehouse storage sector logs robust rebound in March3 hours ago