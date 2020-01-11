UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Sag As US Job Creation Disappoints, Boeing Sinks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Stocks sag as US job creation disappoints, Boeing sinks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Global stocks mostly drifted lower on Friday as investor appetite waned at the week's end, US job creation disappointed and damaging new revelations weighed on Boeing.

Asian markets notched some gains for the day, however, as geopolitical tensions eased and a US-China trade deal increasingly looked like a done deal.

The US economy generated 145,000 new jobs in December, shy of a consensus forecast, while wage growth also disappointed, according to official figures released Friday.

Meanwhile, newly released emails showed employees at Boeing -- the largest member of New York's benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average -- mocking aviation regulators and the design of 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded after fatal crashes.

"It's not that we're seeing a big selloff as much as we're seeing a lack of buyers heading into the weekend after some obvious geopolitical turmoil last weekend," JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told AFP.

London, Frankfurt and Paris also fell. Earlier, most Asian stock markets closed higher but investors struggled to maintain a rally triggered by easing US-Iran tensions the previous day.

The toning down of rhetoric from US President Donald Trump and Tehran following an Iranian missile attack on US positions in Iraq -- in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian commander -- soothed concerns about a possible conflict in the middle East and lit a fire under global equities on Thursday.

Looking ahead to next week, China and the United States put pen to paper on their mini trade deal.

Oil prices lost ground. There appeared to be little market reaction to claims by Canada that Iran shot down an airliner in Tehran this week, killing 176 people.

- Key figures at 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 28,823.77 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,265.35 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.3 percent at 9,178.86 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,587.85 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 13,483.31 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 6,037.11 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,789.52 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 23,850.57 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 28,638.20 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,092.29 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3063 from $1.3167 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 85.16 pence from 84.99 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1120 from $1.1106 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.47 from 109.52 yenBrent Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $64.98 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $59.04.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iran China Canada Iraq Trump Job London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tehran Tokyo New York United States Middle East Euro Peruvian Nuevo Sol December Stocks Market From Top Mini Asia Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.