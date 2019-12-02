UrduPoint.com
Stocks Set New Height Of 40,122 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:36 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday crossed 40,000 mark after a gap of around 10 months as the KSE-100 index rallied to 40,122 points posting a positive change of 836 points (2.08%) in a single day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday crossed 40,000 mark after a gap of around 10 months as the KSE-100 index rallied to 40,122 points posting a positive change of 836 points (2.08%) in a single day.

Stocks rally was mainly driven by the credit rating agency Moody's announcement of changing Pakistan's outlook from negative to stable.

A total of 361,655,400 shares were traded during the day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 13.

75 billion compared to previous day's value of 11.9 billion.

Total 392 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 91 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 74,927,500 shares and price per share of Rs 12.4, KEL a volume of 40,850,000 and price per share of Rs 4.59 and UNITY with a volume of 37,700,000 and price per share of Rs 13.21.

