Stocks Shudder As US Jobs Data Shine

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:57 PM

Stocks shudder as US jobs data shine

Equities fell on both sides of the Atlantic Thursday as a hiring surge and drop in unemployment rekindled worries about a tightening of monetary policy

London, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Equities fell on both sides of the Atlantic Thursday as a hiring surge and drop in unemployment rekindled worries about a tightening of monetary policy.

Data from payroll services firm ADP showed that private US firms added 978,000 jobs last month, far more than expected. Meanwhile, Labor Department data showed new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic.

But Wall Street's main stock indices opened lower, with the Dow shedding 0.

4 percent as trading got underway.

"Stock futures have taken a nose dive after the US data as investors begin to worry about the possibility of tightening of the Fed's monetary policy," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, wrote before trading began on Wall Street.

Traders have been worried that a strong economic recovery will fuel inflation and push the US Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus and raise interest rates much sooner than expected.

More Stories From Business

