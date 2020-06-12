UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Sink On Dark Fed Outlook, Second Wave Fears

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

Stocks sink on dark Fed outlook, second wave fears

World stock markets sank anew Thursday as the US Federal Reserve warned over the "highly uncertain" economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and investors eyed fears of a second wave of the killer disease in the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):World stock markets sank anew Thursday as the US Federal Reserve warned over the "highly uncertain" economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and investors eyed fears of a second wave of the killer disease in the United States.

European equities dived after fresh losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street, with sentiment also hit by the mounting coronavirus jobs toll as businesses scramble to cope with virus fallout.

Shares in German airline Lufthansa dived 6.8 percent to 10.41 euros in Frankfurt after the company said it would axe 22,000 jobs.

Centrica dipped one percent after the UK energy supplier shed 5,000 roles.

Oil prices tumbled after data showed US supplies jumped 5.7 million barrels last week, reviving demand worries despite easing lockdowns.

Attention is now on Thursday's release of US unemployment claims data, which will give a fresh snapshot of the economy following a blockbuster reading for May that showed a shock jump in jobs creation.

- 'Market ahead of itself' - Stocks worldwide have been rallying for several weeks as lockdown measures are eased in key regions, and after governments and central banks pledged trillions of dollars in support to kickstart growth.

"The market got too far ahead of itself and is reacting to the Fed's gloomy outlook and fears of a second wave of infections," said Markets.

com analyst Neil Wilson.

But after a much-anticipated meeting, the Fed laid out its view Wednesday that the world's top economy would take time to fully recover from the worst global emergency in generations.

In a statement it warned the crisis "poses considerable risk to the economic outlook over the medium term", forecasting a 6.5-percent contraction this year and unemployment of 9.3 percent.

- 'Highly uncertain' - Fed boss Jerome Powell warned that "the path of the economy is highly uncertain", while the bank added it will keep rates at zero until the recovery is underway.

While the Fed reading was broadly in line with market expectations, it gave a jolt to traders who have been piling into stocks on hopes for a quick rebound.

Adding to unease, California, Florida and Texas have reported new spikes in COVID-19 infections.

"Jumps in new daily cases ... immediately sparked concerns of a potential second round of infection in the country, inevitably impacting market sentiment towards riskier assets," said ActivTrades analyst Pierre Veyret.

"Of course, there must be many more signs of a potential second wave before this scenario becomes a real possibility," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World German Company Bank Frankfurt Reading Powell Pierre Florida United States May Stocks Market From Top Asia Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

3 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

3 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

3 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.