Open Menu

Stocks Sink On Fears Of Ukraine-Russia Escalation

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation

Stock markets fell across the board in Europe and the United States on Tuesday as fears of further escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine prompted investors to retreat

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Stock markets fell across the board in Europe and the United States on Tuesday as fears of further escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine prompted investors to retreat.

Moscow vowed to react "accordingly" after saying Ukraine had fired its first US-made missile onto Russian territory after being cleared to do so by US President Joe Biden.

Threats of a nuclear response by Russia to a conventional attack sent further chills through trading rooms, as Russia also vowed to defeat its neighbour.

"The news rattled markets this morning, driving European stocks lower and reinforcing bearish momentum" against the euro, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com.

"We are getting close to very dangerous territories," he said.

It was a marked reversal of the optimism seen on Wall Street on Monday, when stocks shrug off uncertainty over Donald Trump's tax and tariff plans to push higher, with the momentum carrying over into the Asian trading day.

Hong Kong and Shanghai in particular closed higher on hopes China will unveil more stimulus aimed at kickstarting its economy and property sector in particular.

On the corporate front, shares in German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp rose about eight percent after the group said it expected a return to profit in its next financial year -- despite posting a hefty full-year loss for the second year in a row.

Nestle slid 2.1 percent after new chief executive Laurent Freixe announced a plan to slash costs and have a standalone water and beverages business.

Equities have seen big swings since Trump was elected US president this month, as investors gauge the impact of tax cuts and a potential trade war with China and others.

Any resulting surge in inflation would give a headache to policymakers at the US Federal Reserve who are still fighting to bring prices under control.

Traders are scaling back their bets on how many more interest-rate cuts the Fed will announce in the coming year.

Looking ahead, markets are waiting for the quarterly earnings release from AI chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday, which could determine whether the optimism bubbling through technology sectors will prove sustainable.

- Key figures around 1445 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 43,081.29 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,870.02

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 18,757.69

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 8,074.40

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.4 percent at 7,176.81

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.4 percent at 18,9930.43

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 38,414.43 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 19,663.67 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,346.01 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0586 from $1.0600 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2652 from $1.2678

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.09 yen from 155.04 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.68 pence from 83.57 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $69.40 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $73.52 per barrel

dan-ajb/bcp/js/kjm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Technology Business Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe China Nuclear German Trump London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United States Euro Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare tru ..

Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts

12 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister ..

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister to discuss trade, investment

13 minutes ago
 Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused ..

Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused to death in murder of Dr Dhara ..

12 minutes ago
 Political stability key to country’s survival: M ..

Political stability key to country’s survival: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

23 minutes ago
 Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins pres ..

Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll

23 minutes ago
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harass ..

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

32 minutes ago
 Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

32 minutes ago
 'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets ma ..

'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover

32 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against ..

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

32 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

46 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business