UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Sink On Second Virus Wave Fear, US Jobs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:38 PM

Stocks sink on second virus wave fear, US jobs

World equities sank Thursday as mounting US unemployment added to worries about a slow economic recovery from coronavirus shutdowns and a second wave of the deadly disease

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :World equities sank Thursday as mounting US unemployment added to worries about a slow economic recovery from coronavirus shutdowns and a second wave of the deadly disease.

Sentiment was already moribund when data was released showing new US claims for unemployment benefit slowed to 2.98 million last week.

Markets had slumped yesterday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned of "lasting damage" to the economy from coronavirus shutdowns.

In Asian stock markets trading Thursday, Tokyo ended down 1.7 percent, Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent and Shanghai lost 1.0 percent, as a sustained rally for global equities ran out of steam.

The negativity spilled over into Europe, with leading indices shedding more than 3.0 percent before pulling back slightly nearing the close.

"Sharp losses for US indices yesterday set the stage for Europe's weakness... as investors take heed from Powell's comments last night about the recession and its potential severity," said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"If the chairman of the Federal Reserve is worried then it is time to sit up and take notice." Powell warned of a "highly uncertain" outlook for the world's top economy, adding that lawmakers might have to provide even more stimulus to the $3 trillion already stumped up.

"The coronavirus has left a devastating human and economic toll in its wake," he said, warning that a deep, long recession "can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy".

Sentiment was hit also after the World Health Organization warned the virus "may never go away" and the European Union's medicines agency suggested a vaccine could be ready only in a year.

Wall Street slipped in morning deals Thursday, with the Dow down 0.

4 percent.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O'Hare said the nearly three million new unemployed added to concerns about a slow recovery.

"The key takeaway from the report is that the alarmingly high level of initial and continuing claims paints a risk of a slower recovery due to weaker consumer spending activity and the rising potential that temporary job losses become permanent job losses in an elongated recovery process," he said.

- Tense China-US relations - Signs of an easing in the outbreak globally had led to hopes for a slow return to normality but fresh infections in South Korea, China, Germany and other countries as they eased lockdowns have thrown a spanner in the works.

They came as US President Donald Trump's top virus expert Anthony Fauci warned against re-opening too quickly, saying it could cause a second wave of infections and hurt any economic recovery.

China-US relations were strained further Wednesday after two US security agencies said hackers were trying to steal research and intellectual property related to potentially lucrative COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

They did not, however, provide evidence to back up the claims.

The allegation comes as the relationship between the two countries grows increasingly tense after a series of rows linked to Trump's accusations over Beijing's handling of the outbreak, and threats to hit China with fresh tariffs that have renewed trade war fears.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged as the International Energy Agency said the easing of lockdowns and output cuts had helped the oil market after "Black April", when US prices collapsed into negative territory on evaporating demand and a vast supply glut.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe China European Union Oil Trump Job Germany Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Powell South Korea April May Market From Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

11 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

41 minutes ago

Railways to install 2000 fire extinguisher in trai ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow to launch mass virus immunity testing

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin issues SOPs for ..

3 minutes ago

Law minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.