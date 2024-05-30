Open Menu

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains As Rate Cut Outlook Dims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Outlooks on the US economy have become gloomier with reports of rising uncertainty and worries over risks, even though growth broadly continued recently, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Stock markets fell Wednesday as investors locked in profits after indicators and comments from central bankers further dented hopes for interest rate cuts.

A forecast-beating report Tuesday on US consumer confidence was the latest evidence that the economy is not slowing fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs any time soon.

Then a higher-than-expected inflation report in Australia early Wednesday soured the mood in Asian trading.

The dollar gained on the higher for longer rates outlook.

US Treasury yields -- a proxy for interest rates -- moved higher after there was weak demand for notes at a Treasury auction Tuesday.

"The rise in yields reflects sticky inflation concerns and higher interest rate expectations after stronger-than-expected US consumer confidence data yesterday and following hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials," said Fiona Cincotta, a market analyst at StoneX.

All three major US indexes retreated, with the Dow dropping the most at 1.1 percent. That left it at 38,441.54 after the index topped 40,000 earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Fed's latest "beige book" of economic conditions pointed to a somewhat gloomier outlook, although economic activity remained positive from early April to mid-May.

The next major US indicator is Friday's Personal Consumption Index, the Federal Reserve's favourite inflation index.

"Friday's PCE report will be the most important release this week," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

"We believe inflation is sticky and not stuck, but a slower pace of disinflation could end up resulting in fewer rate cuts down the road," he said.

Friday also sees eurozone inflation data for May, and a further cooling would reaffirm expectations of a June rate reduction from the European Central Bank.

Data on Wednesday showed inflation in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, accelerated to 2.4 percent in May, though analysts said it was due to one-off factors and would not affect the ECB's rate-cut move.

Still, the main stock markets in Europe all closed lower, following on from weak markets in Asia and New York's gloomy opening.

Among individual stocks, Anglo American shares fell 5.2 percent in London after the mining giant rejected a request from BHP to extend a Wednesday deadline for takeover talks, with BHP saying later it would not be making another offer.

Expectations that interest rates could drop earlier in Europe than in the US helped firm up the dollar against most of its peers.

In commodity trading, oil prices initially rose for what would have been the fourth day after a bulk carrier was attacked in the Red Sea, a key waterway for tankers shipping crude. But prices later retreated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Europe Oil Road Bank Germany London New York April May June Stocks Market National University All From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

19 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

20 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

17 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

17 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

17 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

17 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

17 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

29 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

21 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

24 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business