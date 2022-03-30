Stocks slide, oil rises as Germany slashes growth outlook

(@FahadShabbir)

World stock markets struggled for impetus Wednesday after strong gains the previous session, as Russia downplayed hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine, Germany's growth outlook darkened and oil prices rose

Germany was the main eurozone laggard, the DAX index ending the session down 1.5 percent after Berlin slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, warning that the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices would hit Europe's biggest economy.

The German government's economic advisers said it expected gross domestic product to expand 1.8 percent year-on-year, down from a forecast of 4.6 percent.

- Inflation woes deepen gloom - Deepening the gloom was news that German inflation had reached a four-decade high as consumer prices rose by 7.3 percent annually, up from 5.1 percent in February. The Ukraine conflict had had a "considerable impact on the high rate", said Federal statistics agency Destatis.

The last time such a high rate was recorded was in the autumn of 1981 in what was then West Germany, when oil prices increased "sharply" as a consequence of the Iran-Iraq war, the agency said.

Germany's fellow eurozone economy Spain also saw its inflation rate hit an almost four-decade high. Official data showed it jumping to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February, its highest level since 1985.

The war in Ukraine has also seen oil prices soar. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate both added some three percent Wednesday on persistent supply worries linked to the conflict.

"The prospect of heavy pressure on European consumers from higher energy prices is driving down the Dax and others, although the FTSE 100 has escaped the worst of it for now," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, as London just about bucked the negative trend.

Analysts said it was expected that OPEC and other major producers including Russia would decide against lifting oil output at their monthly meeting on Thursday.