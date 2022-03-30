UrduPoint.com

Stocks Slide, Oil Rises As Germany Slashes Growth Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Stocks slide, oil rises as Germany slashes growth outlook

World stock markets struggled for impetus Wednesday after strong gains the previous session, as Russia downplayed hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine, Germany's growth outlook darkened and oil prices rose

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :World stock markets struggled for impetus Wednesday after strong gains the previous session, as Russia downplayed hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine, Germany's growth outlook darkened and oil prices rose.

Germany was the main eurozone laggard, the DAX index ending the session down 1.5 percent after Berlin slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, warning that the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices would hit Europe's biggest economy.

The German government's economic advisers said it expected gross domestic product to expand 1.8 percent year-on-year, down from a forecast of 4.6 percent.

- Inflation woes deepen gloom - Deepening the gloom was news that German inflation had reached a four-decade high as consumer prices rose by 7.3 percent annually, up from 5.1 percent in February. The Ukraine conflict had had a "considerable impact on the high rate", said Federal statistics agency Destatis.

The last time such a high rate was recorded was in the autumn of 1981 in what was then West Germany, when oil prices increased "sharply" as a consequence of the Iran-Iraq war, the agency said.

Germany's fellow eurozone economy Spain also saw its inflation rate hit an almost four-decade high. Official data showed it jumping to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February, its highest level since 1985.

The war in Ukraine has also seen oil prices soar. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate both added some three percent Wednesday on persistent supply worries linked to the conflict.

"The prospect of heavy pressure on European consumers from higher energy prices is driving down the Dax and others, although the FTSE 100 has escaped the worst of it for now," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, as London just about bucked the negative trend.

Analysts said it was expected that OPEC and other major producers including Russia would decide against lifting oil output at their monthly meeting on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe German Oil Germany London Berlin Spain February March Market From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Gets Second Vaccine Booster Shot, Launches C ..

Biden Gets Second Vaccine Booster Shot, Launches COVID.gov Site

3 minutes ago
 'Huge deficiency': Crypto industry reels from $600 ..

'Huge deficiency': Crypto industry reels from $600 mn hack

3 minutes ago
 7 teachers suspended in Karnataka for allowing Mus ..

7 teachers suspended in Karnataka for allowing Muslim students to wear hijab dur ..

3 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Refrains From Confirming Re ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Refrains From Confirming Reform by Private Consultancy Fi ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Zelensky discuss 'additional capabilities' ..

Biden, Zelensky discuss 'additional capabilities' for Ukraine military

6 minutes ago
 Govt to provide standard skill training to workers ..

Govt to provide standard skill training to workers: Muhammad Ayub Afridi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.