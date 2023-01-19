UrduPoint.com

Stocks Slide On Returning Recession Fears

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stock markets mostly slid and other major assets including the dollar and oil weakened Thursday after disappointing US data renewed worries about possible global recession this year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Stock markets mostly slid and other major assets including the dollar and oil weakened Thursday after disappointing US data renewed worries about possible global recession this year.

The optimism that flowed through trading floors since the start of the year has taken a knock this week, hit in large part by weak US economic data and earnings.

The downbeat mood offset hopes that China's economy would enjoy a strong recovery this year as it moves away from its zero-Covid policy.

"An overnight sell-off in the US has soured sentiment," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Weak US retail sales suggested consumers' resilience may have been pushed beyond breaking point." Mould added that Microsoft's plan to slash 10,000 jobs "and a series of weak earnings reports also didn't help the market's mood".

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday insisted that the eurozone economy would fare "a lot better" this year than initially feared.

The economic "news has become much more positive in the last few weeks", Lagarde told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and country's stock market suffered minor losses after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock announcement that she would step down next month, saying she no longer has "enough in the tank".

Expectations that US interest rates would not rise as much as previously feared weighed on the US dollar.

The yen bounced back strongly after Wednesday's slump that had been triggered by a Bank of Japan decision not to tweak monetary policy.

Several Federal Reserve officials have warned that the US central bank would continue to tighten its own policy until inflation is brought down from multi-decade highs.

After five straight rises, Norway left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.75 percent Thursday, but hinted at a fresh rise in March.

Worries about recession weighed also on oil prices, despite hopes for a spike in demand as China reopens to the world.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,744.88 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.6 percent at 14,945.83 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.5 percent at 6,975.55 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.6 percent at 4,107.52 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.4 percent at 26,405.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 21,650.98 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,240.28 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 1.8 percent at 33,296.96 (close) Dollar/yen: DOWN at 128.58 yen from 128.80 yen on Wednesday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0824 from $1.0797 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2356 from $1.2344 Euro/pound: UP at 87.60 pence from 87.43 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $78.92 a barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $84.37 a barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dollar China Norway Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Japan Tank Euro March May Market From Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

30 minutes ago
 ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committe ..

ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committed to Developing Technology - C ..

7 minutes ago
 ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labor ..

ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labors

7 minutes ago
 Civil Court acquits Capt Safdar in two cases

Civil Court acquits Capt Safdar in two cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.