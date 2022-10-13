UrduPoint.com

Stocks Slump After Key US Inflation Data

Published October 13, 2022

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

Equities fell sharply on Thursday after data showed US inflation jumped more than expected in September

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Equities fell sharply on Thursday after data showed US inflation jumped more than expected in September.

The data solidified expectations of further interest rate hikes, helping push the Dollar higher, including striking its highest level against the Japanese Yen since 1990.

US consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September compared to August, twice the 0.2 percent projected by analysts even as the annual increase in the consumer price index slowed slightly to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent.

But core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, climbed to 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent in August.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at an aggressive clip of 0.

75 percentage points at its last three meetings, and signalled plans to continue doing so until rampant inflation is brought under control.

That has led to a slump in stock prices in recent months, as higher interest rates will reduce consumer spending power.

Last month saw a brief rally in stocks after data suggesting that the US economy was slowing, as investors hoped that it would allow a "pivot" by the Fed to a slower rate of interest rate hikes.

"The strong CPI only reinforces the view that there is no way the Federal Reserve can contemplate a 'pivot' this year," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

