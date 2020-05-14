Stocks slump on fears of second coronavirus wave

Fears of a second coronavirus wave and downbeat comments by the head of the US Federal Reserve helped push stocks lower on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Fears of a second coronavirus wave and downbeat comments by the head of the US Federal Reserve helped push stocks lower on Wednesday.

Wall Street's main indices slid after Fed chief Jerome Powell said the US economic recovery may be slower than desired in the aftermath of the pandemic, but should rebound "substantially" once the outbreak is reined in.

As the shutdowns drag on, they could cause "lasting damage" to the US economy and more policies may be needed to deal with that possibility, including spending beyond the nearly $3 trillion already approved by Congress, he warned.

In the eurozone, Paris slumped by 2.

9 percent and Frankfurt by 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.5 percent as official data showed the British economy contracted by 2.0 percent in the first quarter on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That was the worst quarterly slump since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008, although the figure was better than analysts' expectations of a 2.5-percent contraction.

Asian equities also fell again after US President Donald Trump's top coronavirus adviser warned Tuesday that easing lockdown measures too early could spark another dangerous wave of infections and batter any economic recovery.