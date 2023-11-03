Open Menu

Stocks Soar, Dollar Falls As Markets Eye End To US Rate Hikes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Stocks soar, dollar falls as markets eye end to US rate hikes

Stock markets and oil prices jumped while the dollar slid Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted it was at an end of its rate-tightening cycle as inflation retreats

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Stock markets and oil prices jumped while the dollar slid Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted it was at an end of its rate-tightening cycle as inflation retreats.

Asian and European traders picked up the baton from their Wall Street counterparts after the Fed froze US interest rates Wednesday.

Wall Street's main stock indices continued pushing higher Thursday, rising by more than one percent.

There is "a sense that the Fed has come to an end of its rate hike cycle", said Saxo's Redmond Wong.

The Bank of England, as expected, kept its key interest rate steady as well on Thursday, although Governor Andrew Bailey said it was "much too early" to think about cutting rates.

This came after the US central bank held interest rates at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting, keeping its benchmark lending rate between 5.

25 percent and 5.5 percent.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that "the process of getting inflation sustainably down to two percent has a long way to go."

He added that the US central bank was not at all thinking about rate cuts and maintained the option to hike them if developments warrant.

"Powell hinted that the Fed was nearing end of its rate tightening cycle," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "He didn't say it directly but he hinted and the fact that he hinted was enough for the market to rally."

Yields on US Treasuries fell after the decision, also positive for stocks which have slid in recent months.

Analysts said stocks have been primed for a bounce after selling off in recent weeks. The November and December period is also known as a seasonally good stretch of the calendar.

