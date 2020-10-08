UrduPoint.com
Stocks Steady As US Stimulus Hopes Stall

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

World stock markets trod water Wednesday after President Donald Trump called off talks on a US stimulus package, while nevertheless urging lawmakers to agree on handouts for struggling Americans and help for small businesses

Europe's top indices mostly dipped approaching the half-way mark after an uneventful day in Tokyo.

Europe's top indices mostly dipped approaching the half-way mark after an uneventful day in Tokyo.

The Dollar traded mixed and oil prices dropped once more after bumper gains this week.

"Following Tuesday's decision by Trump to abruptly end stimulus talks until after the elections, stocks and other risk sensitive assets sold off sharply," noted Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"However, there was no follow through overnight."

