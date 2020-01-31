UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Struggle As China Virus Sparks Fear For World Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:38 PM

Stocks struggle as China virus sparks fear for world economy

Stocks struggled Friday after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over China's deadly virus, fuelling analyst worries for world economic growth

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Stocks struggled Friday after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over China's deadly virus, fuelling analyst worries for world economic growth.

Only hours before Britain was due to leave the European Union, the London stock market underperformed its eurozone peers, as a stronger pound hurt exporters.

Asian equity markets had earlier already been gripped by virus worries in a volatile end to the week, and Wall Street also fell at the opening.

The novel coronavirus epidemic, which originated in the central Chinese city Wuhan, has so far killed 213 people.

"Unless a cure is found, this could push a fragile world economic recovery into reverse," warned Douglas McWilliams, deputy chairman at British research group the Centre for Economics and business Research (CEBR).

Oxford Economics analysts said that the virus outbreak would have a large short-term impact on Chinese economic growth and possibly curb global GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points this year.

"It's increasingly apparent the disease is becoming an economic as well as a public health concern," they said.

The WHO invoked a global health emergency on coronavirus -- but stopped short of recommending trade and travel restrictions that could have had a bruising effect on China, a key global growth engine.

- 'Growth fears' - Foreign airlines have begun cancelling or curtailing flights to and from China, and a number of governments are recommending citizens do not visit the country.

Investors initially applauded the WHO's move, plunging back into markets that have lost altitude over recent days as the 2019-nCoV crisis has worsened.

"Coronavirus fears continue to remain a dominant driver of market sentiment, with the continued proliferation of the virus providing a huge cause for concern," noted IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"Growth fears remain relevant as the virus continues to spread," he also warned.

Separately, the EU's official statistics agency announced Friday that the 19-member single Currency area had already suffered a sharp slowdown after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump.

The eurozone economy grew 1.2 percent over the year, down from 1.8 percent in 2018 and well off the 2.7 percent seen in 2017.

- Key figures around 1435 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,317.58 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 percent at 13,073.19 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 5,834.15 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,663.56 New York - DOW: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,655.89 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,312.63 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 23,205.18 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a public holiday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3149 from $1.3093 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.08 from 84.26 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1057 from $1.1032 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.83 from 108.96Brent Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $56.81 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $51.87

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China European Union Driver Visit Trump Cure London Wuhan Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Douglas Tokyo New York Euro Brexit Stocks 2017 2018 Market From

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

43 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Three mini petrol pumps sealed, owners arrested in ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar directs for initiating work on Khanpur d ..

3 minutes ago

Bi-Cycle rally organized to express solidarity wit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.