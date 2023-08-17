Stocks struggle as rate hikes, China fears temper optimism

(@FahadShabbir)

US stocks traded flat Thursday as shares elsewhere mostly retreated on fresh worries over interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as China's economic woes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):US stocks traded flat Thursday as shares elsewhere mostly retreated on fresh worries over interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as China's economic woes.

Wall Street struggled to hold on to gains at the opening following positive earnings results by major retailer Walmart, a day after stocks fell as US Treasury bond yields surged to multi-year peaks.

"An August funk that's sent the broader market down four percent since July 31 loosened its grip early Thursday as investors digested encouraging earnings results from Walmart and Cisco," analysts from Charles Schwab said.

"Even so, Wall Street begins the day at five-week lows following Wednesday's release of hawkish minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and as Treasury note yields flirt with their 2022 peaks." The publication on Wednesday of minutes from the US central bank's July meeting revealed that "most participants" saw a significant risk that price increases would persist and could require further monetary tightening.

The remarks dealt a blow to investors who had hoped rates were now at their peak following a string of data indicating inflation was falling and the jobs market softening.

There also remains debate inside the Fed about the next move, with officials giving sharply differing views, though the bank has said it will make decisions based on incoming data.

London, Paris and Frankfurt indexes all ended the day firmly in the red.

"A more downbeat mood is settling in about what lies ahead for the global economy, as China's problems spread into the financial sector, while high inflation still lingers elsewhere," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The FTSE 100 is trading lower, with the Lionesses' winning spirit proving highly elusive to capture, given the concerns unsettling investors right now," she said, referring to the England football team's advance to the Women's World Cup final.

The dour mood had earlier filtered through Asia, where most major markets were deep in the red.

However, Hong Kong was flat and Shanghai saw small gains thanks to bargain-buying after a run of losses.

- 'Headwind' from China - Fresh figures on Wednesday pointed to a second month of falling new home prices in China, underscoring deep problems in the property sector that observers fear could spill over into the domestic and global economy.

That came a day after news that growth in retail sales and industrial production had slowed.

Leaders this week pledged to boost consumption at home and lift the private sector, though there were no details.

Similarly, promises of help for the property sector and other key areas of the economy have not been followed up with anything concrete.

"Investors looking for more aggressive support from policymakers amid soft activity have been disappointed as the recent incremental measures haven't been sufficient to restore confidence," said Taylor Nugent at National Australia Bank.

US officials have also raised concerns about a possible spillover of China's troubles. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said they were proving to be "a headwind -- not just to the US economy, but to the global economy".

Crude oil prices rebounded after several sessions of losses, with European benchmark Brent futures jumping 1.3 percent to $84.56 a barrel.

"Earnings are also providing optimism that the US consumer is still strong and willing to spend and travel at the end of the year," Oanda analyst Edward Moya said.

- Key figures around 1545 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,310.21 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 15,676.90 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,191.74 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.3 percent at 4,227.83 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 34,737.79 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 31,626.00 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 18,326.63 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,163.74 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0871 from $1.0880 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2741 from $1.2725 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.33 pence from 85.48 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.11 from 146.33 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $80.73 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $84.56 per barrel