Stocks struggle on rate fears, tech shares drop

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Stock markets wavered on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about China's economy, fears of more US interest-rate hikes and falling tech shares.

Apple shares tumbled 4.6 percent at the open of trading after falling sharply the day before on reports that China was banning central government officials from using iPhones at work.

Interest rate concerns were sparked by the latest data on new claims for US unemployment benefits coming in at its lowest weekly level since February at 216,000.

"That is really good news -- economically speaking -- but it is also news -- monetary policy speaking -- that will likely keep the Fed in a restrictive policy position for longer," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated it will decide whether it needs to raise interest rates further depending on economic data.