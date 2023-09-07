Open Menu

Stocks Struggle On Rate Fears, Tech Shares Drop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Stocks struggle on rate fears, tech shares drop

Stock markets wavered on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about China's economy, fears of more US interest-rate hikes and falling tech shares

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Stock markets wavered on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about China's economy, fears of more US interest-rate hikes and falling tech shares.

Apple shares tumbled 4.6 percent at the open of trading after falling sharply the day before on reports that China was banning central government officials from using iPhones at work.

Interest rate concerns were sparked by the latest data on new claims for US unemployment benefits coming in at its lowest weekly level since February at 216,000.

"That is really good news -- economically speaking -- but it is also news -- monetary policy speaking -- that will likely keep the Fed in a restrictive policy position for longer," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated it will decide whether it needs to raise interest rates further depending on economic data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China February Market From Government

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

5 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

6 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

7 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

20 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

7 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

7 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

6 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

20 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

6 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business