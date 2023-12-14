Open Menu

Stocks Track Record Day On Wall St, Dollar Extends Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

Equity markets rallied Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the US Federal Reserve indicated it would begin cutting interest rates next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Equity markets rallied Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the US Federal Reserve indicated it would begin cutting interest rates next year.

The surge across the region tracked a record-breaking day on Wall Street, where traders cheered a much-sought-after dovish pivot from the central bank as US inflation comes down.

After more than a year of hiking, decision-makers at their last meeting of the year acknowledged that they were winning their battle against rising prices and discussed when to change tack to a looser monetary policy.

The Fed held rates at a 22-year high, as expected, and said the decision lets policymakers determine "the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate".

The addition of "any", which was absent in November's decision, was "an acknowledgement that we believe that we are likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle", Fed chief Jerome Powell told reporters.

Officials also released their "dot plot" of future rates, which saw 75 basis points of cuts in 2024 -- more than indicated in September.

Traders are betting on 140 basis points of cuts over the next year, Bloomberg News said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Powell May September November Market From

Recent Stories

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

2 minutes ago
 Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

2 minutes ago
 Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

1 minute ago
 Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in ..

Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in Europe

1 minute ago
 Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

38 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

43 minutes ago
Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

59 minutes ago
 APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC ve ..

APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC verdict against special status o ..

1 minute ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks wi ..

Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 Ahead of DR Congo vote, youngsters crave jobs

Ahead of DR Congo vote, youngsters crave jobs

1 minute ago
 FIA arrests 3 for human smuggling, visa fraud

FIA arrests 3 for human smuggling, visa fraud

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business