Stocks Track US Rout As Rally Hits Roadblock, Second Virus Wave Appears

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:57 AM

Stocks track US rout as rally hits roadblock, second virus wave appears

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Equities and oil sank Friday while the dollar rallied as investors ran for the hills following the worst Wall Street rout since March, fuelled by worries about the economic recovery and a second virus wave in the US.

World markets have blasted higher since hitting a deep trough three months ago, supported by trillions of dollars in government and central bank help and an easing of lockdown measures.

But the optimism on trading floors was shattered Wednesday when Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell signalled the world's top economy would take some time to bounce back from the crisis.

While his comments, and the bank's decision to keep interest rates at near zero for at least two years, was expected, the dose of reality jolted traders.

That coincided with figures showing a spike in new infections in key states including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, which fanned concerns of a new wave as the nation slowly reopens.- FTSE 100: DOWN 4.0 percent at 6,076.70 (close)

