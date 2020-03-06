Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Scare Grips US

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US stocks tumbled about 3 percent on Thursday after the state of California declared an emergency over the novel coronavirus and health authorities across the United States work to contain the outbreak in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell almost 970 points, or 3.6 percent, to close at 26,122.

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 3.4 percent at 3,025.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.1 percent to close at 8,739.

A total of 11 Americans have died so far from the novel strain of the coronavirus, while more than 100 others in the United States have been infected.