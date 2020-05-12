UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Turn Sour As Fears Of Second Virus Wave Seep In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Stocks turn sour as fears of second virus wave seep in

European stock markets slid Monday after opening with gains as coronavirus twists and turns made for more volatility and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections took their toll

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):European stock markets slid Monday after opening with gains as coronavirus twists and turns made for more volatility and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections took their toll.

"The buoyant mood from last week carried into the open of trading this week," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at the ThinkMarkets trading group.

"But the indices started to give up their gains... in what is a quiet day for economic data," he said.

The possibility of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections kept investors on edge, said Craig Erlam, at OANDA.

"Fears of a second wave are already emerging in South Korea, China and maybe even Germany which should be a lesson to those countries preparing for looser restrictions," he said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index was also lower at the opening bell.

- 'Statistical perversity' - Earlier, several markets in Asia had closed higher, but Shanghai gave up early gains to end marginally lower despite a pledge by the People's Bank of China to deliver "more powerful" policies to support the world's number two economy.

Observers warned that the global outlook remains murky amid concerns of a second virus wave hitting South Korea and China which have slowly reopened their economies.

China on Monday reported the first new infections in over a month in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, leading to a pandemic that has crushed the world economy.

Official figures on Friday showed a record 20.5 million people were laid off in the US in April, sending unemployment soaring to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

"There is hope within this labyrinth of statistical perversity," said AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

"The vast majority of job losers anticipate being recalled. Temporary layoffs on this scale have never happened -- like almost every data point in this jobs report -- and the hope is that it leads to a rather rapid return to work."Elsewhere Monday, oil prices were mixed after surging last week on hopes for a pick-up in demand.

Saudi Arabia on Monday unveiled plans to triple its value added tax and halt monthly allowances to citizens as part of a series of austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Oil Job Bank Germany Wuhan Shanghai Craig South Korea April Market From Asia Dow Jones Million Jobs Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

36 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

16 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

26 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

26 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.