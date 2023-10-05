Stocks waver as US rate fears hold sway; oil drops

(@FahadShabbir)

European stocks markets mostly rose while Wall Street wobbled on Thursday as investors fret over the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates

Analysts say signs of a robust American economy, such as strong labour market data earlier this week, are in fact bad news for equities as it gives the Federal Reserve more reason to keep monetary policy tight through the end of the year and beyond.

The prospect has weighed heavily on US Treasury yields, which hit their highest levels since 2007 this week as investors fear that high borrowing costs will eventually dent economic growth.

The latest weekly jobless claims in the United States released Thursday, at 207,000, also suggested a tight market that could feed wage inflation.