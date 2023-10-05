Open Menu

Stocks Waver As US Rate Fears Hold Sway; Oil Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Stocks waver as US rate fears hold sway; oil drops

European stocks markets mostly rose while Wall Street wobbled on Thursday as investors fret over the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) European stocks markets mostly rose while Wall Street wobbled on Thursday as investors fret over the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Analysts say signs of a robust American economy, such as strong labour market data earlier this week, are in fact bad news for equities as it gives the Federal Reserve more reason to keep monetary policy tight through the end of the year and beyond.

The prospect has weighed heavily on US Treasury yields, which hit their highest levels since 2007 this week as investors fear that high borrowing costs will eventually dent economic growth.

The latest weekly jobless claims in the United States released Thursday, at 207,000, also suggested a tight market that could feed wage inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Stocks Market Labour

Recent Stories

DC orders daily operations to control prices, encr ..

DC orders daily operations to control prices, encroachment, begging

1 minute ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers ..

Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers' Day

1 minute ago
 Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid ..

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid crisis due to evolving global ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, ..

Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, power plants, CPEC: Raja Riaz

8 minutes ago
GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating cor ..

GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating corruption

8 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

17 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry expedites implementation of deve ..

Planning Ministry expedites implementation of development projects being execute ..

30 seconds ago
 High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

17 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

17 minutes ago
 Quetta reports another Congo virus case

Quetta reports another Congo virus case

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business