Stocks Waver, Dollar Drops As Fed Seen Halting Rate Rises Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Stock markets fluctuated Friday, with Paris hitting a record-high, as investors tracked easing inflation, cooling US retail sales and some strong earnings

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Stock markets fluctuated Friday, with Paris hitting a record-high, as investors tracked easing inflation, cooling US retail sales and some strong earnings.

The dollar hit a year-low against the euro and 10-month trough versus sterling after official data this week showed high inflation slowing in the United States, fanning hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop hiking interest rates.

Oil prices firmed, winning support from tight supplies.

Stocks advanced "on increasing signs that the global round of interest-rate hikes could be drawing to a close", noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

In a sign of cooling inflation elsewhere, Singapore's central bank kept rates steady Friday, having previously hiked five times in a row.

And data showed Swedish inflation fell slightly in March as energy cost hikes receded. Nevertheless, consumer price increases remained in the double digits at 10.6 percent, a level similar to annual British inflation.

The high rate of inflation in the eurozone ought to come down over the coming months, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Friday, but warned there was "considerable uncertainty" around the forecast.

