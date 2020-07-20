UrduPoint.com
Stocks Waver, Euro Spikes On EU Rescue Deal Uncertainty

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Stocks waver, euro spikes on EU rescue deal uncertainty

Europe's stock markets wavered Monday but the euro hit a four-month dollar peak as EU leaders struggled to pin down a 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) coronavirus rescue package for the battered region

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets wavered Monday but the euro hit a four-month Dollar peak as EU leaders struggled to pin down a 750-billion-euro ($860-billion) coronavirus rescue package for the battered region.

Frankfurt equities added 0.4 percent but London lost 0.

6 percent and Paris flatlined, after a mixed session earlier in Asia.

Sentiment was also dented as a spike in new COVID-19 infections forced fresh containment measures --- and fuelled fears about the stuttering economic recovery.

Later Monday, bickering EU leaders will try to get their deadlocked summit on a hugecoronavirus rescue package back on track after a furious row about grants for member statesthreatened to derail it.

