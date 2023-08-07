Open Menu

Stocks Waver On Uncertain Rate Outlook

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Stocks waver on uncertain rate outlook

Concerns about the potential for further interest rate hikes weighed on stock markets Monday even as data pointed to weakening economies in the US and Europe, though Wall Street managed to recover some of last week's heavy losses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Concerns about the potential for further interest rate hikes weighed on stock markets Monday even as data pointed to weakening economies in the US and Europe, though Wall Street managed to recover some of last week's heavy losses.

Investors were spooked Friday by US jobs data that showed slower hiring but further wage increases -- underscoring persistent inflation pressures.

Many have been betting the Federal Reserve is near the end of its monetary tightening cycle as it seeks to engineer a "soft landing" for the world's largest economy -- a strategy also being pursued by the European Central Bank.

But Fed governor Michelle Bowman doused those hopes in a speech on Saturday, saying "consistent evidence" was needed that prices increases are slowing.

"I also expect that additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC's two percent target," she said.

But higher rates also increase the risk of broader economic slowdowns on both sides of the Atlantic.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said Bowman's comments underscored "the growing uncertainty that is not only starting to permeate central bank thinking but also investor sentiment more broadly".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Europe Bank United Kingdom Market Jobs

Recent Stories

95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted re ..

95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted remotely

13 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championsh ..

UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championships Road Race in Glasgow

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

13 minutes ago
 About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser ..

About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser in Afghanistan - Health Offici ..

13 minutes ago
 Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to ..

Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to 57 Months - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured vict ..

Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured victims

13 minutes ago
Speech, national songs contest held

Speech, national songs contest held

15 minutes ago
 Senate approves annual budget of Haripur, Swat uni ..

Senate approves annual budget of Haripur, Swat universities

15 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

15 minutes ago
 Deadly minibus strike paralyses Cape Town

Deadly minibus strike paralyses Cape Town

15 minutes ago
 Poland Completes 95% of Electronic Barrier on Bord ..

Poland Completes 95% of Electronic Barrier on Border With Russia - Internal Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 IPPCAAS, UAF ink agreement to establish Joint Labo ..

IPPCAAS, UAF ink agreement to establish Joint Laboratory for Crop Pest Managemen ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business