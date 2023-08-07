Stocks waver on uncertain rate outlook

Concerns about the potential for further interest rate hikes weighed on stock markets Monday even as data pointed to weakening economies in the US and Europe, though Wall Street managed to recover some of last week's heavy losses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Concerns about the potential for further interest rate hikes weighed on stock markets Monday even as data pointed to weakening economies in the US and Europe, though Wall Street managed to recover some of last week's heavy losses.

Investors were spooked Friday by US jobs data that showed slower hiring but further wage increases -- underscoring persistent inflation pressures.

Many have been betting the Federal Reserve is near the end of its monetary tightening cycle as it seeks to engineer a "soft landing" for the world's largest economy -- a strategy also being pursued by the European Central Bank.

But Fed governor Michelle Bowman doused those hopes in a speech on Saturday, saying "consistent evidence" was needed that prices increases are slowing.

"I also expect that additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC's two percent target," she said.

But higher rates also increase the risk of broader economic slowdowns on both sides of the Atlantic.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said Bowman's comments underscored "the growing uncertainty that is not only starting to permeate central bank thinking but also investor sentiment more broadly".